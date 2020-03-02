“judge-judy”-is-ending-after-25-seasons

Decide Judy is iconic. Judy Sheindlin can learn individuals to filth like no different.
This is some unhappy information: Decide Judy is formally coming to an finish after 25 seasons.
The legendary choose will seem on The Ellen DeGeneres Present on Monday, and in a preview of the upcoming episode, she revealed the information.
“I’ve had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS [Television Distribution, which distributes the show], and it has been profitable. Subsequent yr might be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS type of felt, I believe, they wished to optimally make the most of the repeats of my program as a result of now they’ve 25 years of reruns. So what they determined to do was to promote a few years’ value of reruns.”
However if you happen to’re already lacking Decide Judy, there’s nice information: Judy has a brand new present within the works. “Judy Justice is popping out the yr later [after Judge Judy ends],” she stated to Ellen.
Tune in to The Ellen DeGeneres Present to listen to extra about what the legendary choose has in retailer.