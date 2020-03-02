judge-judy-ending-after-season-25

The decision is in: The favored courtroom TV present, Choose Judy, is ending after its upcoming 25th season.

Choose Judith Sheindlin, the star of this system, introduced the information on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Present.

“Properly, I’ve had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS, and it has been profitable,” the TV court docket decide instructed Ellen DeGeneres. “Subsequent 12 months can be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS, I believe, form of felt they wished to optimally make the most of the repeats of my program as a result of now they’ve 25 years of reruns. So what they determined to do was to promote a few years’ value of reruns.”

Nevertheless, it seems like this would possibly not be the final time followers see Sheindlin on their TV screens.

“However I am not drained,” she continued, “so Judy Justice can be popping out a 12 months later.”

Sheindlin defined followers will nonetheless be capable of see “all new” episodes of Choose Judy within the 2020-2021 season.

“The next couple of years you must be capable of catch all of the reruns that CBS has offered to the stations which are presently carrying Judy, and Judy Justice can be going elsewhere,” she mentioned. “Is not that enjoyable?”