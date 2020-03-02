‘judge-judy’-coming-to-an-end-after-25-seasons

“Decide Judy” will finish after its 25th season, with host Judy Sheindlin transferring on to a brand new sequence.

The tv character introduced the information throughout an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Present” that was to air Monday.

Sheindlin shared that the ultimate season, which she calls her “finest yr but,” will air in 2021, after which she is going to start engaged on a brand new sequence known as “Judy Justice.”

“Decide” Judy Sheindlin in undated photograph AP Picture/CBS



“I’ve had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS and it has been profitable,” she stated. “Subsequent yr will probably be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS, I believe felt they wished to optimally make the most of the repeats of my program. As a result of now they’ve 25 years of reruns. So, what they determined to do was to promote a few years’ price of reruns. However I am not drained, so “Judy Justice” will probably be popping out a yr later.”

“‘Decide Judy,’ you’ll see subsequent yr — a full yr, all new exhibits. With a ponytail!” she additionally advised DeGeneres. “The next couple of years, you need to be capable to catch all of the reruns that CBS has offered to the stations which are at present carrying ‘[Judge] Judy’ and ‘Judy Justice’ will probably be going elsewhere. Is not that enjoyable?”

Sheindlin did not disclose the place her new present would air.

“Decide Judy” premiered in 1996 and has gained a number of Emmy Awards.

In 2019, she was acknowledged on the 2019 Daytime Emmys with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

