jr-smith-‘to-work-out-for-lakers’

A possible reunion between free-agent guard JR Smith and celebrity LeBron James may take flight within the close to future, in accordance to studies.

Citing league sources, The Athletic‘s Shams Charania tweeted on Monday morning: “Free agent guard JR Smith will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers early this week.”

The Lakers personal an obtainable roster spot after waving guard Troy Daniels on Sunday night time.

Smith, who final performed in an NBA sport in November 2018, is sort of aware of taking part in with James. Smith and James have been team-mates with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015-18, serving to the membership seize their first NBA title in franchise historical past in 2016.

The 34-year-old Smith, nevertheless, had a really public psychological miscue in Recreation 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, when he appeared to neglect the rating within the waning moments of the fourth quarter. That second was coupled with James’ incredulous response to it.

Former Miami Warmth guard Dion Waiters will even work out for the Lakers, in line with studies



Smith has averaged 12.5 factors, 3.2 rebounds and a couple of.1 assists in 971 profession video games with 4 totally different NBA groups.

ESPN reported that the Lakers are additionally anticipated to work out Dion Waiters on Monday.

