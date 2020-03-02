joshua-set-to-face-pulev-in-homecoming

Anthony Joshua is ready to defend his world heavyweight championships towards Kubrat Pulev on June 20.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London is the likeliest venue to stage Joshua’s homecoming.

A deal is now in place and affirmation will come afterward Monday.

The defence of his IBF, WBA and WBO titles shall be Joshua’s first combat on UK soil in practically two years, since he beat Alexander Povetkin at Wembley. Final 12 months he was crushed in New York by Andy Ruiz Jr then received a rematch in Saudi Arabia.

AJ was scheduled to face Pulev in 2017

Joshua’s sights are on an undisputed title combat towards new WBC champion Tyson Fury, a mega event which might crown one ruler of the division, however he should first eliminate his necessary challenger in Pulev. Fury will, in the meantime, have a 3rd combat with Deontay Wilder anticipated in July.

“I am prepared to come back to London and bust you up in entrance of your individual followers,” Pulev has beforehand warned.

The Bulgarian, 38, has misplaced simply as soon as in 29 fights. That got here in his sole world title combat, towards Wladimir Klitschko, in 2013. He has since crushed Derek Chisora and Hughie Fury.

Pulev was first set to problem Joshua in 2017 however withdrew injured and can now get his alternative to wreck the champion’s hopes of dealing with Tyson Fury.

There may be renewed optimism {that a} combat for each heavyweight belt can occur, after Fury dethroned Wilder final week.

“Everyone may be very clear on this,” promoter Eddie Hearn mentioned. “Everyone desires this combat – Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, MTK, Prime Rank, Frank Warren, Matchroom.

“I promise you this combat will occur. If we’ve got to combat Pulev, we have got to beat Pulev, and if he has to combat Wilder, he is bought to beat Wilder once more. Each of these issues will occur. Fury will beat Wilder once more and Joshua will knock Pulev clear out, regardless of Bob Arum telling us very in a different way.

“You’ll get this combat. We are going to do the whole lot that it takes to make this combat.

“Final time, you had us and Group Wilder and we have been locking heads. Proper now, you could have two guys and two camps that genuinely need this combat, that genuinely will do the whole lot that they will to make this combat. It’s the solely combat.

“When are we ever going to get the prospect of two British world heavyweight champions combating for the undisputed title towards one another? It is by no means occurred earlier than it is going to by no means occur once more. We would be clowns, we would be idiots if we did not make this combat. We consider we win the combat, they consider they win the combat, so let’s have a look at it.”

How Fury would method AJ combat

Would Fury use the identical techniques that he utilised to destroy Wilder? The mastermind of that combat, his new coach Sugarhill Steward, solely informed Sky Sports activities how they could put together to face AJ…

Would Fury use the identical game-plan to face Joshua as he did to defeat Deontay Wilder?

Steward informed Sky Sports activities: In all probability so. Why do something completely different? That is what I consider in wholeheartedly, the Kronk model. So many guys have received with that model. It’s a confirmed technique over many years and 1000’s of profitable fights, it is not simply one thing that has been made up.

We are going to discover out when that combat is made.

No one has to consider us. It is not about speaking, it is about actions.

Joshua is much greater and heavier than Wilder. Would Fury want to make use of extra than simply measurement?

Steward: Undoubtedly. Tyson is clever. Now studying one thing completely different, he is aware of what to do.

Describe Joshua as a fighter…

Steward: He’s a giant, sturdy, clever, proficient fighter. Very co-ordinated and robust with nice will and dedication. He can punch with each fingers.

Joshua is without doubt one of the different huge superstars of boxing however, the one strategy to actually inform, is for these two guys to combat.

