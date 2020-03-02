jose-bautista-is-attempting-a-comeback-as-a-two-way-player:-does-former-mlb-outfielder-have-a-chance?

José Bautista could possibly be coming to a bullpen close to you.

Individuals are aware of the previous outfielder of Blue Jays fame for his propensity of launching dingers a good distance, his bat flip and the one time he obtained decked by Rougned Odor. However Bautista, now 39, is making an attempt a comeback — with a twist.

Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Bautista has been understanding within the Dominican Republic as each a hitter and a pitcher. That is proper, Bautista is making an attempt to make a comeback as a two-way participant.

I’ve seen video of Jose Bautista throwing a bullpen session. Could not inform the rate, however one supply stated he can run his fastball as much as 94. His slider had professional tilt — threw a brief one and a much bigger bender. @STR0 stated in January he might pitch in an enormous league bullpen. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 2, 2020

Per Passan, Bautista can run his fastball as much as 94 mph., which is nothing to thumb your nostril at, particularly since he’s an growing old participant. Bautista additionally boasts a slider that apparently has some depth. (Simply so you recognize, Bautista would not have a single pitch thrown within the majors.)

Bautista final performed within the majors in 2018, splitting time between the Braves, Mets and Phillies. He slashed .203/.348/.378 with 13 residence runs in 122 video games.

It is definitely admirable for Bautista to aim a comeback, so do not rule it out, however there are apparent questions surrounding his effort. Will a staff be prepared to take a shot on him? How a lot has his offensive ability deteriorated?

The concept of the two-way participant is extra invited in MLB than ever. The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Rays’ Brendan McKay are the 2 huge names within the sport as we speak designated as two-way guys. However for a 39-year-old participant, it is a robust promote.

In any case, Bautista is planning to assist the Dominican Republic qualify for the Olympics later this month. He represented the DR within the 2009 and 2017 World Baseball Traditional.

It is a novel concept that might make for an excellent story, and Bautista has a puncher’s likelihood of getting it finished, even when the chances are slim.