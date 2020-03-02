jojo-siwa-and-elliott-brown-spark-dating-rumors-and-fans-think-they’re-the-cutest-together!

JoJo Siwa and Elliott Brown took to social media to share a lot of pics collectively and now, followers are satisfied that the 2 are a younger couple. Moreover, it appears like they completely approve since they’ve been gushing over how ‘cute’ they’re!

Social media can’t recover from the lovely pair after JoJo and Elliott began to spend increasingly more time collectively, sparking romance rumors.

So are they extra than simply buddies or not?

It began with the YouTuber and dancer sharing an excellent cute TikTok clip that confirmed them dancing with each other throughout the first day of spring.

The teenagers could be seen goofing off within the mentioned video and smiling brightly.

Trying out the remark part, you’ll be capable of see simply what number of followers have been gushing over their cute interplay.

This isn’t the primary time they appeared on social media alongside one another nonetheless as Elliott was additionally current on JoJo’s IG web page when she posted a pic of the 2 of them in matching denim jackets and black pants a few week in the past.

Within the caption, the influencer wrote: ‘Twinning for the win!! E didn’t have sneakers that matched his outfit so I made him put on some fancy sparkly excessive tops. I’d say we glance fairly cool.’

And that was not all! Elliott posted a pic of them within the trendy matching ensembles on his personal platform as nicely, captioning it with: ‘So blessed…had such an amazing time out in Cali w/ everyone. [red heart emoji.]’

At this time limit, it’s nonetheless unknown how the 2 met for the primary time though Elliott can also be from Nebraska, the place JoJo grew up.

The boy is a senior Elkhorn South Excessive Faculty and is predicted to go to Nebraska College within the fall, to play soccer.



