jojo-siwa,-16,-seemingly-confirms-romance-with-elliott-brown-&-fans-go-nuts 

After JoJo Siwa and Elliott Brown posted a number of Instagram footage collectively, followers are sure that they’re an merchandise, and followers can’t recover from how ‘cute’ they’re collectively!

It seems like JoJo Siwa, 16, might have a brand new man in her life! The YouTube star has been spending plenty of time with Elliott Brown, and their current social media posts appear to counsel that they’re greater than mates. The pair’s relationship actually caught followers’ eyes after JoJo posted a cute TikTok video of them dancing collectively on March 1. They each had large smiles on their faces as they goofed off within the video, and the feedback part was flooded with followers gushing over how ‘cute’ they have been collectively.

This was not the primary time that Elliott appeared on JoJo’s Instagram web page, although. On Feb. 24, she posted a photograph of them sporting matching denim jackets and black tracksuit pants, together with sparkly high-top sneakers. “Twinning for the win!!” JoJo captioned the pic. “E didn’t have shoes that matched his outfit so I made him wear some fancy sparkly high tops. I’d say we look pretty cool.” Elliott additionally shared a photograph of the 2 sporting the look, and captioned it, “So blessed…had such an amazing time out in Cali w/ everyone.” He additionally added a pink coronary heart emoji.

Elliott is from Nebraska, which is the place JoJo additionally grew up. Nonetheless, it’s unclear how they crossed paths and met, as JoJo spends plenty of time in Los Angeles nowadays. Elliott is a senior Elkhorn South Excessive College, and can head to Nebraska College to play soccer within the fall. He’ll be part of the staff as a most well-liked walk-on.

Elliott acquired scholarships to Division II faculties like Northwest Missouri State, Augustana and UNK, however selected this system at NU, the place his father additionally performed soccer, as an alternative. He’ll play extensive receiver for the Huskers, after finishing his highschool profession as a quarterback. Elliott helped lead his highschool staff to the state quarterfinals throughout his senior yr.

Whereas Elliott is ending up highschool, JoJo is about to embark on the subsequent leg of her Dream tour, which kicks off in Colorado on March 11 and doesn’t wrap up till the start of June in Arkansas. This pair’s relationship will certainly be put to the check as they battle lengthy distance over the approaching months!