Joe Burrow is already telling the Bengals what he wants, starting with A.J. Green

We nonetheless do not know whether or not Joe Burrow desires to play for the Bengals within the NFL, however we all know he desires to play with A.J. Inexperienced within the NFL. (After all he does.)

In accordance with NBC Sports activities’ Peter King, the LSU quarterback most assume shall be Cincinnati’s choose with the primary general choice within the 2020 NFL Draft “made it clear (on the Mix) he desires the workforce to signal” Inexperienced, the 31-year-old vast receiver who’s scheduled to develop into a free agent this month. King didn’t specify precisely how Burrow delivered this message, however the Monday report famous the 23-year-old passer met with the Bengals in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

The younger QB’s want to play with the seven-time Professional Bowl receiver is pure, and chances are high Burrow will get his want, at the very least for the brief time period. ESPN reported Sunday the Bengals “presently plan to franchise tag” Inexperienced, which might maintain him in Cincinnati for at the very least yet one more season.

The query when it comes to Burrow’s potential satisfaction with the Bengals, although, is rooted deeper than his having a 6-Four veteran receiver at his disposal.

Sure, Burrow mentioned publicly on the Mix he would “present up” if drafted by Cincinnati, however he has carried out nothing definitive to deflate rumors of his hoping to play elsewhere — chatter he created himself when he claimed he held leverage because the draft approaches.

Throughout a current look on The Pat McAfee Present, NFL Media’s Wealthy Eisen completely introduced the state of affairs the Bengals face with Burrow.

“The ‘leverage’ a part of it,” Eisen started. “You are slotted. You understand how a lot cash you are going to make. You understand how lengthy the contract’s going to be. The one phrase leverage comes into play is for those who precise it to attempt to not go there. So for those who drop ‘leverage,’ all of us get it. All of us perceive what you are saying.”

Eisen then delivered an ideal analogy: “When requested about it, he goes, ‘In the event that they take me, they take me.’ Now Pat, you simply bought engaged. …

“The explanation why I carry all this up, and all people on the market within the Pat McAfee Present listening and viewing viewers, you all are getting engaged. What for those who heard, second-hand, by means of a pal of your fiance, that when it was obvious you have been about to have interaction to be married to this lady, her response to her pal was, ‘If he proposes, he proposes.'”

King expressed comparable pessimism in his report: “Although (Burrow) mentioned he would play for the workforce that drafts him, I nonetheless get the sensation he desires to see extra devotion to profitable than the Bengals have proven.”

Burrow, after all, mentioned on The Dan Patrick Present in January, “You need to go No. 1, however you additionally need to go to an ideal group that is dedicated to profitable, dedicated to profitable Tremendous Bowls.”

The Bengals have not received a playoff sport since 1990, six years earlier than Burrow was born, they usually’re 0-2 of their pair of Tremendous Bowl appearances.

So if having Inexperienced on the roster softens no matter blow Burrow would possibly assume he’ll expertise with no matter he thinks the Bengals are, then so be it.