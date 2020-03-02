jimmie-johnson-honored-in-fontana-finale

So a lot of Jimmie Johnson’s finest racing reminiscences occurred on this weathered California asphalt about 100 miles north of his hometown.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Sequence champion is hoping so as to add yet one more unimaginable reminiscence in his closing begin at Fontana.

FONTANA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, speaks forward of observe at Auto Membership Speedway on February 28, 2020 in Fontana, California.

Johnson is the king of Auto Membership Speedway, heading into the third race of his closing Cup Sequence season as a full-time driver. The cool Californian has been the house favourite ever since he notched his first Cup win right here again in 2002, and he ultimately added 5 extra trophies.

And after qualifying in a powerful second place Saturday, he’ll begin on the entrance row with Clint Bowyer on Sunday as he goes for a historic end in what’s probably his farewell to the house followers who’ve backed the California child from the beginning.

“It would be insane,” Johnson stated. “I’m very optimistic about this weekend. It would just be incredible to pull that off if we could.”

FONTANA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, speaks forward of observe at Auto Membership Speedway on February 28, 2020 in Fontana, California.

Johnson leads the Fontana file books with six victories, 980 laps led, 17 top-10 finishes, 13 top-five finishes, and a 7.6 common end. He had began 25 occasions right here since that first win 18 years in the past, and he has in some way completed each lap in each race.

After ending fifth at Las Vegas final weekend in his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Johnson is permitting himself to consider a seventh win at Fontana. In spite of everything, he’s already the one driver ever to win right here in his 20s, 30s, and 40s.

Fontana has put in loads of effort to make a particular weekend for Johnson. Photos of his face and his vehicles all through the years are plastered across the monitor on banners and murals. Johnson will lead the sphere in a five-wide salute to the group throughout the tempo laps, whereas his buddy and former teammate, motocross star Ricky Johnson, serves because the honorary tempo automobile driver.

FONTANA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Clint Bowyer, driver of the #14 RushHAAS CNC Ford, takes the inexperienced flag to start out the NASCAR Cup Sequence Auto Membership 400 at Auto Membership Speedway on March 01, 2020 in Fontana, California.

After which Johnson’s spouse, Chandra, and daughters Genevieve and Lydia will drop the inexperienced flag.

“To come to my home track and see the effort that they put into kind of honor me and my career means a lot to me, it really does,” Johnson stated. “I feel a lot of support.”

Johnson wasn’t the primary California driver to achieve NASCAR. Nonetheless, he has lengthy since surpassed the achievements of Dick Rathman, Ernie Irvan, Kevin Harvick, and even Jeff Gordon to turn into the state’s greatest inventory automobile star.

Johnson’s previous is rosier than his current: He’s caught in a career-worst winless streak of 97 races.

FONTANA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Clint Bowyer, driver of the #14 RushHAAS CNC, and Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, lead a pack of vehicles throughout the NASCAR Cup Sequence Auto Membership 400 at Auto Membership Speedway on March 01, 2020 in Fontana, California.

So whereas Johnson can’t assist desirous about the previous throughout his particular weekend, he’s nonetheless grounded within the actuality of day-to-day competitors. His reminiscences of his inaugural victory in 2002 are a bit extra pragmatic than you would possibly count on.

“That’s when I knew I was going to be employed,” he stated with amusing. “They told me they’d be patient, and I had time, but in my heart, I didn’t think that was the case, and I knew I needed to win. So to leave here with a trophy meant that I’d have a job for a few years, and I was pretty stoked about that.”

Extra issues to observe throughout the race within the outer Los Angeles suburbs:

DEFENDING DOMINANCE

The primary two races of the brand new Cup season had been each received by their defending champions, in order that’s excellent news for Kyle Busch. The general sequence champion dominated final 12 months’s race at Fontana, main each levels and 134 laps on the way in which to his milestone 200th profession victory throughout NASCAR’s prime three sequence. Solely Johnson has extra wins at Fontana amongst energetic drivers than Busch, whose 4 victories embrace the primary of his profession in 2005.

FONTANA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Interstate Batteries Toyota, leads a pack of vehicles within the NASCAR Cup Sequence Auto Membership 400 at Auto Membership Speedway on March 01, 2020 in Fontana, California.

UPFRONT

Johnson is joined on the entrance row by Clint Bowyer, who received solely the fourth pole of his 15-year Cup profession. Busch is again in 17th, whereas Martin Truex Jr. should begin from the again after thrice failing inspection.

BLANEY BOUNCES BACK

Ryan Blaney is feeling higher about his position within the last-lap crash on the Daytona 500 that injured Ryan Newman. Blaney hit Newman from behind and despatched him into the wall in a scary wreck. Blaney says he needed to be alone final week, however his mother and father and associates reminded him of the inherent hazard of their sport — and that he hadn’t executed something incorrect. Blaney went tenting within the desert to clear his thoughts, and he felt higher after chatting with Newman by telephone Wednesday.

“Even though it was unintentional and it’s racing, it still takes a toll on you when it’s off of your nose,” Blaney stated. “You never want to see anyone get hurt in this sport. We are all competitors, but we are also a big family.”

FONTANA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 BodyArmor Ford, races within the NASCAR Cup Sequence Auto Membership 400 at Auto Membership Speedway on March 01, 2020 in Fontana, California.

Blaney completed second at Daytona and 11th in Las Vegas.

LOGANO’S TIME?

Joey Logano received final week at Las Vegas, however he’s amongst a number of veteran drivers who’ve by no means received on Fontana’s 2-mile monitor. Logano has repeatedly fallen simply brief, with 4 consecutive top-five finishes, however no victories in 13 profession begins. A win at this powerful venue would cement Joe Gibbs Racing’s dominance.

