jessica-biel-ditches-wedding-ring-3-months-after-justin-timberlake’s-pda-scandal

The ‘Sinner’ star sparks divorce rumors anew as she’s noticed not sporting her marriage ceremony ring throughout an outing in Beverly Hills, months after her husband was noticed cozying as much as his co-star Alisha Wainwright.

Mar 2, 2020

Is there bother in paradise for Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake? The “seventh Heaven” alum has been seen ditching her marriage ceremony ring, three months after her husband was caught in a widely-publicized PDA scandal along with his “Palmer” co-star Alisha Wainwright.

The 37-year-old actress was not sporting her marriage ceremony band whereas stepping out in Beverly Hills on Saturday, February 29. She was noticed carrying luggage of groceries as she walked out a Well being Mart Pharmacy, placing her ringless finger on clear show.

The Emmy-nominated star went informal through the solo outing, sporting a darkish floral print jumpsuit beneath a white knit cardigan that was left unbuttoned. She additionally wore slippers and wide-rim sun shades. She reportedly flashed a smile to paparazzi earlier than hopping into her Tesla and driving off.

Justin made headlines in November of final yr after pictures surfaced displaying him and Alisha holding arms throughout a boozy evening out in New Orleans. The “Cannot Cease the Feeling!” hitmaker later publicly apologized to Jessica and his household for “placing them via such an embarrassing state of affairs,” assuring that “nothing occurred between me and my costar.”

The pair then placed on a united entrance whereas attending the season three premiere of “The Sinner” in early February. The 2 had been all smiles whereas posing collectively on the occasion for the USA Community sequence that she government produces.

Jessica and Justin additionally confirmed their love for one another on this yr’s Valentine’s Day, posting a loving message on their respective Instagram web page. “My valentines Love you guys to the [moon],” the “Complete Recall” star wrote together with a photograph of her husband carrying their son Silas.

The previous NSYNC member, in the meantime, shared a throwback photograph of him and Jessica from their first yr collectively. “It ain’t arduous to inform from my face!!! When , ,” he captioned it. “I really like you, my humorous Valentine. Day-after-day the 14th!!! Pleased Love Day, y’all!!”