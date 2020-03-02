jennifer-lopez’s-guess-edit:-hustle-and-snag-these-10-items-now

We love these merchandise, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we could get a small share of the income out of your purchases. Objects are offered by the retailer, not E!.

Jennifer Lopez is a retro magnificence within the spring 2020 Guess marketing campaign. She’s prepared for hotter climate in neon, denim, and lace.

“Each time I do a collaboration, I all the time consider a personality that I can play and be and we had a number of enjoyable doing that with this marketing campaign,” Lopez stated. “The vibe this time was a combination between an Italian movie star from the ’60s, blended with Madonna from the ’80s, blended with Sofia Loren.”

If you happen to love J.Lo’s appears to be like from the marketing campaign like we do, the excellent news is you should buy them now. You’ll be able to store the garments she wears in addition to a few of her different favourite Guess items on-line. There are much more gadgets dropping quickly, too, so be sure you preserve an eye fixed out.

