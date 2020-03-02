Jennifer Lopez’s Guess Edit: Hustle and Snag These 10 Items Now

Jennifer Lopez is a retro magnificence within the spring 2020 Guess marketing campaign. She’s prepared for hotter climate in neon, denim, and lace.

“Each time I do a collaboration, I all the time consider a personality that I can play and be and we had a number of enjoyable doing that with this marketing campaign,” Lopez stated. “The vibe this time was a combination between an Italian movie star from the ’60s, blended with Madonna from the ’80s, blended with Sofia Loren.”

If you happen to love J.Lo’s appears to be like from the marketing campaign like we do, the excellent news is you should buy them now. You’ll be able to store the garments she wears in addition to a few of her different favourite Guess items on-line. There are much more gadgets dropping quickly, too, so be sure you preserve an eye fixed out.

Under, a few of J.Lo’s favorites which will catch your eye. And pssst! If you happen to spend $125 or extra at Guess (with a Jennifer Lopez merchandise included), you may obtain a free, limited-edition bling J.Lo tumbler, too.  

NYX Sleeveless Midi Sweater Costume

Shine on this mint midi costume with a sweetheart neckline. The slit within the again makes it additional attractive.

Desta Palazzo Pants

J.Lo loves these palazzo pants in a silky, jacquard material with a tropical print. Pair them with heels and a crop prime for an evening in town.

Denim Button-Up Romper

You may have the right outfit in a single step with this denim romper. It buttons within the entrance and has adjustable straps for simply the proper match. 

Evolette Twisted Tie High

Snatch up this elegant white crop prime with a twisted entrance element. It is simply as cute from the again, the place it ties with a bow.

Gold Rimless Sq. Sun shades

Channel classic J.Lo fashion with these rimless, sq. sun shades. Once you flip to the facet, everybody will see the gold-tone triangle temple element. 

Circle Brand Observe Jacket

Get sporty on this reflective observe jacket. It has an oversize match and a stand collar for a contemporary look. 

Sandscape Maxi Shirtdress

This maxi costume brings the drama. Its gold-tone button entrance and belted waist are tremendous flattering. 

Honey Asymmetrical Pleated Costume

Make like J.Lo in her picture shoot and rock this asymmetrical, pleated costume in a recent floral print. It has candy particulars like ties on the shoulder straps and a button-front closure. 

Jackie G Leather-based Brand Belt

Cinch your floral costume on the waist with this leather-based brand belt for extra form. It has a glam gold-tone G pin closure. 

Natalia Fake-Snakeskin Moto Jacket

This pink, faux-snakeskin assertion jacket will make any outfit. It has rhinestone accents and an asymmetrical entrance zip closure. 

