jennifer-lopez-says-she-felt-like-a-‘failure’-when-she-and-marc-anthony-divorced

Throughout her discuss with Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez opened up about some private particulars of her life, together with her divorce from Marc Anthony, which, because it seems, was not straightforward in any respect! The triple menace confessed that it actually affected her to the purpose that she felt like a ‘failure’ and finally needed to re-examine her total life with their two youngsters following the separation.

Whereas a particular visitor at Oprah’s 2020 Imaginative and prescient: Your Life in Focus occasion, J.Lo. shared that ‘When we divorced it was the lowest time in my life. I felt I had failed miserably. I had to re-examine my whole life…and regroup at that time. I had waited to have kids [until] 38 and I’d by no means needed to not be with the particular person I had youngsters with and felt that I wasn’t going to offer them what they wanted and simply didn’t know what to do.’

As followers know, Jen and Marc share twins Max and Emme collectively.

She went on, telling the host that ‘I did therapy, prayed — a lot — I learned to meditate. I read many of Louise Hay‘s books, I’ve met Louise Hay. No matter I might. I used to be round folks in my life that had been older and extra skilled who might assist me….the expertise and knowledge they’ve is simply so priceless to me.’

Jen defined that since she was raised as a Roman Catholic, that was the principle purpose why the divorce was so robust on her.

She used to suppose and nonetheless does, that children want each of their dad and mom however now she’s additionally realized that one’s private happiness can be essential.

Now, Jen is engaged with Alex Rodriguez and they’re very completely happy collectively, though they don’t seem to be in a rush to tie the knot. For extra about that, click on right here!



Submit Views:

1





