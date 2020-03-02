Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About The ‘Hustlers’ Oscar Snub – Admits She Was ‘Sad’



Jennifer Lopez acquired a variety of consideration for her film, Hustlers however ultimately, the extremely regarded movie ended up being snubbed on the Oscars despite everybody’s expectations. That being stated, the actress, singer and dancer is now opening up about her response to the sudden snub.

Throughout her dialog with Oprah Winfrey at her Oprah’s 2020 Imaginative and prescient: Your Life in Focus occasion, J.Lo. admitted that she felt like she’d ‘let everybody down’ by not getting even a nomination on the Oscars for the critically acclaimed film during which she starred.

Nonetheless, that’s to not say she’s misplaced her confidence since Jennifer famous that she is aware of she is certainly a ‘good actress.’

When requested in regards to the film not getting even one nomination, she admitted that ‘I was sad, I was a little sad. It was a bit of a let down and I felt like my whole team — most of my team has been with me for 20, 25 years — I think they had a lot of hopes [for a nomination]. They wanted it, too. I felt like I let everybody down.’

She went on to argue that the media speaking in regards to the potential nomination a lot didn’t assist in any respect when ultimately, Hustlers didn’t get it.

In any case, ‘There was a lot of build up to it — I got so many good notices for it, more than ever in my career. There was a lot of like, ‘She’s gonna get nominated for an Oscar! It’s gonna occur! If she doesn’t you’re loopy!’ And I’m studying all of the articles and pondering, ‘Oh my god, could it happen?’ After which it didn’t and I used to be like, ‘Ouch.’’

However she nonetheless realized one thing helpful from all of this and that’s that she ought to by no means want a lot approval from others to really feel worthy and profitable.



