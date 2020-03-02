jennifer-lopez-explained-why-she’s-not-rushing-to-get-married-to-alex-rodriguez-and-it’s-a+-advice

Jennifer Lopez is aware of a factor or two about love and marriage.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Photos



On Saturday, the “If You Had My Love” singer sat down with Oprah in Los Angeles for the mogul’s 2020 Imaginative and prescient Tour and opened up about her relationship with fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Photos

Alex famously proposed to Jennifer in March 2019. The couple have been courting since 2017.

When requested if it mattered when she married A-Rod, Jen reportedly responded, “No, no…it would not.”

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Photos



“It is so humorous as a result of after we first received engaged I used to be like, ‘Oh, we’re gonna get married in a pair months?!’ Your previous considering comes proper again, all that hopeless romantic [stuff] that made me get married thrice,” she mentioned.

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Photos

The 50-year-old was beforehand married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, actor Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, who she additionally shares two youngsters, twins Max and Emme, with.

“[Alex’s] like, ‘No matter you wish to do, we will discuss it.’ I mentioned, ‘But when we will be collectively for the remainder of our lives, what’s the rush,'” she advised Oprah. “If that is what we’re actually going to do, if we’re actually going to be companions.”

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Photos

Jennifer continued, “If we’re actually going to attempt to construct one thing collectively that we each by no means had or each by no means felt like we had — which was a household with a husband and a spouse, and a mom and a father — and we embrace all of our kids, and we present them one thing that we did not have.”

The Tremendous Bowl performer went on to clarify that her relationship with the retired baseball participant is “completely different” than her earlier relationships due to his “consistency.”

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Photos



“What [Alex] says, he does…each time. And that’s large,” she shared. “He desires to construct collectively, which I’ve by no means had. I by no means had anyone who desires to see me shine and develop and be.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Photos

“I feel him being in my life is a giant a part of what occurred this 12 months as a result of he allowed me to [take off] and it wasn’t like, ‘Get again down right here’ or ‘Do not outshine me,'” she added. “We’ve got that type of mirror high quality for one another.”