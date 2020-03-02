jennifer-lopez-explained-why-she’s-not-rushing-to-get-married-to-alex-rodriguez-and-it’s-a+-advice

Jennifer Lopez is aware of a factor or two about love and marriage.
On Saturday, the “If You Had My Love” singer sat down with Oprah in Los Angeles for the mogul’s 2020 Imaginative and prescient Tour and opened up about her relationship with fiancé Alex Rodriguez.
When requested if it mattered when she married A-Rod, Jen reportedly responded, “No, no…it would not.”
“It is so humorous as a result of after we first received engaged I used to be like, ‘Oh, we’re gonna get married in a pair months?!’ Your previous considering comes proper again, all that hopeless romantic [stuff] that made me get married thrice,” she mentioned.
“[Alex’s] like, ‘No matter you wish to do, we will discuss it.’ I mentioned, ‘But when we will be collectively for the remainder of our lives, what’s the rush,'” she advised Oprah. “If that is what we’re actually going to do, if we’re actually going to be companions.”
The Tremendous Bowl performer went on to clarify that her relationship with the retired baseball participant is “completely different” than her earlier relationships due to his “consistency.”
“What [Alex] says, he does…each time. And that’s large,” she shared. “He desires to construct collectively, which I’ve by no means had. I by no means had anyone who desires to see me shine and develop and be.”
Awww. I significantly could not be happier for them. Here is to many extra years of affection and happiness for the 2, and at any time when they do determine to tie the knot, it will be properly well worth the wait.