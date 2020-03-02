jennifer-lopez-dishes-on-her-epic-bikini-selfie-&-the-inspiration-behind-taking-it

Jennifer Lopez opens up about that white bikini selfie seen all over the world, and divulges why she posted the post-Tremendous Bowl pic!

Recent off of gorgeous the world (and enraging a couple of conservative mothers) along with her attractive Tremendous Bowl LIV halftime present, Jennifer Lopez sat down with Oprah Winfrey and mentioned one thing essential: that bangin’ white bikini selfie. The Instagram picture, posted February 16, showcased the 50-year-old performer’s extremely toned physique, that was so spectacular that it launched a viral physique positivity problem. Clearly, she needed to chat about it through the Los Angeles cease of Oprah’s 2020 Imaginative and prescient: Your Life in Focus tour. All you have to learn about it was already in her easy caption: “Relaxed and recharged.”

“This was after the Super Bowl and I was exhausted, so I took some time to relax and recharge… it took me a couple weeks to recharge,” she defined throughout their March 1 chat at The Discussion board. “I felt like I had been hit by a truck after the Super Bowl.” Jennifer educated for months for the halftime present, which she shared with Shakira. She labored tirelessly on dance routines earlier than hitting the stage in Miami on February 2, and clearly, her physique was higher than ever. Within the epic selfie, which you’ll see under, the mother of two is sporting a barely-there bikini that places her abs and toned physique on show earlier than hitting the pool.

Two weeks after the Tremendous Bowl, she was nonetheless taking a much-needed break from her hectic work schedule. And it wasn’t simply the halftime present that stored her busy in 2019. “I started working on Hustlers the February before — so a year ago,” Jennifer informed Oprah. “And I went from Hustlers to the tour, to Hustlers coming out, to filming a movie that I just did called Marry Me, to the Super Bowl. It’s just non-stop. So I think I was just trying to get to the Super Bowl and finish. The next day I looked so crazy! I could not move from the bed. Like, my legs weren’t working; they were done!”

Jennifer additionally dished about her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, 44, in her interview, telling Oprah that they really feel “no rush” to get married. “Your old thinking comes right back, all that hopeless romantic [stuff] that made me get married three times. He’s like, ‘Whatever you want to do, we can talk about it’. I said, ‘But if we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush?’.”