jennifer-lopez-channels-her-iconic-versace-grammys-dress-on-the-miami-streets

We have to get loud about Jennifer Lopez‘s newest look.

On Sunday, the famed multi-hyphenate stepped out in a glance acquainted to her longtime followers. As many can keep in mind, the star unforgettably donned a plunging inexperienced jungle print Versace robe on the 2000 Grammys, a glance that spurred the creation of Google Photos and has since grow to be an iconic staple of pink carpet historical past. Then, in September 2019, Lopez went viral on a brand new degree when she donned an up to date model on the runway because the shock finale of the Versace spring-summer 2020 style present in Milan.

The Hustlers star has since been named the face of the spring-summer marketing campaign and was rocking jungle print-inspired clothes from the road whereas out in Miami with fiancé Alex Rodriguezand household.