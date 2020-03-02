jennifer-lopez-channels-her-iconic-versace-grammys-dress-on-the-miami-streets

MiamiPIXX / BACKGRID
We have to get loud about Jennifer Lopez‘s newest look.
On Sunday, the famed multi-hyphenate stepped out in a glance acquainted to her longtime followers. As many can keep in mind, the star unforgettably donned a plunging inexperienced jungle print Versace robe on the 2000 Grammys, a glance that spurred the creation of Google Photos and has since grow to be an iconic staple of pink carpet historical past. Then, in September 2019, Lopez went viral on a brand new degree when she donned an up to date model on the runway because the shock finale of the Versace spring-summer 2020 style present in Milan.
The Hustlers star has since been named the face of the spring-summer marketing campaign and was rocking jungle print-inspired clothes from the road whereas out in Miami with fiancé Alex Rodriguezand household.
Lopez channeled the attractive award present search for brunch in a printed collared shirt, layered over a white tank high, with matching pants and a pair of sneakers to finish the colourful and glamorous road type.
The setting was all of the extra acceptable for the outfit contemplating Miami is the positioning of the Versace Mansion the place Gianni Versace lived and was fatally shot.
For those who’re trying to copy J.Lo’s search for your subsequent brunch, be ready to shell out some money. At simply over $2,000 for the highest and pants, this outfit will price you way more than scrambled eggs.
