Jennifer Lopez, 50, Rocks Versace Jungle Print Outfit That’s Just Like Iconic Green Dress — See Pic

Jennifer Lopez turned heads on this road fashion interpretation of her unforgettable inexperienced Versace costume in Miami! The singer was stepping out for brunch with Alex Rodriguez and daughter Emme.

Nobody can rock Versace’s iconic inexperienced jungle print fairly like Jennifer Lopez! The 50-year-old bombshell slayed in one more remixed model of her legendary 2000 look whereas stepping out for brunch at Soho Seashore Home in Miami on Sunday, Mar. 1. The ensemble consisted of a thin jungle print jean, together with a sheer open shirt with a collar, each of which may simply be worn off the purple carpet! Sporting a easy ribbed white t-shirt beneath the in any other case revealing high, she additionally added an identical jungle print aspect purse and recent white sneakers. Jen completed the look together with her signature high knot bun, gold hoop earrings and aviator sun shades!

The Hustlers star sweetly held her 12-year-old daughter Emme‘s hand, and mother-daughter duo were also joined by Jennifer’s fiancee Alex Rodriguez, 44. Whereas all eyes had been undoubtedly on Jennifer in that present stopping inexperienced, Emme was trying so cute in a ’90s impressed free jean, striped t-shirt and trainers! Jennifer simply mirrored on the 20 yr anniversary of the costume — which she rocked to the 2000 Grammy awards with then-boyfriend Diddy, 50 — and what it was like rocking it once more at Milan Trend Week in Sept. 2019.

“I felt very different [wearing the dress] again,” Jennifer instructed Oprah Winfrey on the “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” occasion in Los Angeles on Feb. 29. “When I wore it and I put it on, I was like oh my god, I feel I’m stronger now. I’m in better shape now then I was then…I had never walked in a runway show, so that was my first time doing that. I had butterflies…as I came out and I walked, and I see everybody start standing up. Including [Vogue Editor-in-Chief] Anna Wintour — and I was like, ‘was Anna Wintour standing up?!’” she exclaimed, going to on so as to add that she was caught off guard when her shut buddy Donatella Versace had personally requested her to shut the present.

Jennifer Lopez turns heads in a head-to-toe jungle print outfit by Versace impressed by her now-iconic costume from the 2000 Grammy Awards! (BACKGRID)

“When she asked me to do this, we were sitting together at an event,” Jennifer continued. “It was a split second and I was like, whatever you need of course I’ll do that for you…and everything came together in a perfect moment,” Jennifer added. We couldn’t agree extra! Instantly after the present, the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer stepped out on the after get together in a horny blazer costume within the jungle print sample, additionally that includes Versace’s iconic outsized security pins. Most lately, the Golden Globe nominee rocked a blazer model of the search for Versace’s newest advert marketing campaign — and even rocked a catsuit model in her enjoyable 2014 video for “I Luh Ya Papi.”

Oprah’s full interview with Jennifer Lopez will air on Wednesday, March 4 (eight PM ET/ 7 PM CT) as a part of WW’s Wellness Wednesday Sequence on Oprah’s Fb Channel, and the WW Now Fb Channel, with highlights on Instagram, @ww.now.