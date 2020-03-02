it’s-not-too-late:-absentee-voters-can-vote-again-if-favorite-candidate-is-out

DETROIT (AP) — It’s not too late: Voters who used an absentee poll for Michigan’s March 10 presidential main election can change their choice and vote once more.

At the least eight Democratic candidates have dropped out of the race since Michigan absentee ballots have been printed, together with U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Pete Buttigieg, a former South Bend, Indiana, mayor, and businessmen Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang.

Absentee voting in Michigan is up considerably now that voters can forged an absentee poll for any motive.

As of Sunday, 453,193 absentee ballots have been returned out of 812,278 issued, in keeping with the secretary of state’s workplace. The variety of poll requests is up 78% from 2016.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, each Democrats, used Twitter to tell individuals {that a} second strive at an absentee poll is feasible.

“Many people have been reaching out to me, asking what their options are. They have many options,” stated Barb Byrum, the clerk in Ingham County.

“A candidate dropping out is not the only reason for spoiling your ballot,” she stated. “You can spoil your ballot for no reason. Maybe your candidate said something to change your mind.”

A voter can scratch their absentee poll by submitting a written request to their native clerk. The voter should signal the request and state if they want a brand new poll mailed to them or if they’ll vote on the polls.

This request have to be acquired by 2 p.m. Saturday if despatched by mail. An absentee poll could also be thrown out in particular person on the clerk’s workplace till four p.m. subsequent Monday.

Byrum stated a minimum of 5 native authorities clerks in her county have requested her for further ballots.

