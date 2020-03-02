‘it’s-been-a-rewarding-career’:-boston-fire-commissioner-joseph-finn-announces-retirement

Boston Fireplace Commissioner Joseph Finn is retiring.

After serving over 35 years within the division, Finn introduced on Twitter Monday he plans to step down from his position on March 12.

“It’s been my honor to lead & work with the dedicated uniform & civilian staff of the (Boston Fire Department),” Finn wrote in a tweet.

Finn rose to his commissioner submit in July 2014. He beforehand served as a deputy chief, and was the incident commander at a nine-alarm fireplace in Again Bay in March that yr that took the lives of Lieutenant Edward Walsh and Firefighter Michael Kennedy.

When he appointed Finn to helm the town’s division, Mayor Marty Walsh cited Finn’s fast pondering that day, which is credited as seemingly having saved different lives.

Finn wrote Monday he’ll miss the assist firefighters obtain of their neighborhoods, however is aware of “that the men & women who make up the BFD are the best; highly trained professionals who serve with distinction and compassion.”

“Trucks & tools are nice but it’s Boots on the Ground that make our mission work,” he added.

Finn plans on spending extra time together with his household throughout retirement, however will even proceed on in fireplace providers on a part-time foundation, he stated.

“Having risen through the ranks, it’s been a rewarding career though challenging at times … Stay Safe and Protected,” he wrote. “Thank you all.”