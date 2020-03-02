‘it-can’t-be-separate-from-american-history’:-author-ellen-carol-dubois-on-‘suffrage:-women’s-long-battle-for-the-vote’

(CBS Native)– It’s been precisely 100 yr because the 19th modification handed and gave ladies the fitting to vote.

Creator Ellen Carol Dubois honors the legacy of the motion and tells the tales of the ladies that spearheaded the revolution in her new ebook “Suffrage: Women’s Long Battle For The Vote.” The creator makes hyperlinks between the suffrage motion and the abolitionist motion and says you possibly can’t inform the story of 1 with out the opposite.

“I wanted to tell the whole story, which was a challenge to do in 300 pages and in a lively way,” stated Dubois in an interview with CBS Native’s DJ Sixsmith. “My goal here is to make it clear that the campaign for women’s suffrage was part and parcel of every era of American history. It wasn’t something happening over here. In the beginning, it was part of the radical changes surrounding the campaign to end slavery. In the middle, in the late 19th century, it was part of a very conservative historical period and in the early 20th century it was an important part of the progressive movement. It can’t be told separate from American history.”

Whereas Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton are an essential characters in telling the story of the ladies’s suffrage motion in America, Dubois needed individuals to be taught in regards to the efforts made by ladies’s rights activist and former slave Sojourner Fact.

“She first makes her debut on the women’s rights stage in 1850,” stated Dubois. “It was two years after the first convention. She’s very tall and a very commanding woman. She’s very dark skinned, was born in New York state, and was born in the 1790s. She was actually a slave until 1826. She lived in the Hudson River Valley and her first language was Dutch. She’s quoted as if she was speaking in heavy Southern dialect, but it was what was leftover from Dutch.”

Dubois’ ebook is on the market now wherever books are offered.