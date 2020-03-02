‘inside-the-actors-studio’-host-james-lipton-dies-at-93

NEW YORK (AP) — James Lipton, longtime host of “Inside the Actors Studio,” died Monday, his spouse mentioned.

Lipton died of bladder most cancers at his New York dwelling, his spouse, Kedakai Lipton, informed the New York Instances and the Hollywood Reporter. He was 93.

Lipton interviewed tons of of grasp actors and Hollywood luminaries for practically 25 years on Bravo’s “Inside the Actors Studio.”

The Detroit-born Lipton was an actor-turned-academic who grew to become an unlikely discuss present host and superstar when he started the present in 1994 that additionally served as a category for his college students on the Actors Studio, the place he was dean.

His first visitor was Paul Newman, and future company would come with Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro, Glenn Shut, Steven Spielberg and Barbra Streisand.

Lipton mentioned his favourite visitor on the present was Bradley Cooper, as a result of he was a former pupil.

“The night that one of my students has achieved so much that he or she comes back and sits down in that chair would be the night that I have waited for since we started this thing,” Lipton informed Larry King in 2016. “It turned out to be Bradley Cooper.”

Lipton and Cooper, who might be seen asking Sean Penn a query in a 1999 episode of the present, each teared up when he returned as a visitor in 2011.