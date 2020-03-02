inside-the-actors-studio-host-james-lipton-dead-at-93

Hollywood is mourning the lack of James Lipton.

The creator and host of the hit Bravo sequence Contained in the Actors Studio has died, his spouse Kedakai Turner confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

In accordance with Kedakai, James handed away at his dwelling in Manhattan on Monday morning from bladder most cancers. He was 93.

Many popular culture followers will bear in mind James’ work with Contained in the Actors Studio, which was created to function a grasp class for college kids of the Actors Studio Drama Faculty. It later grew to become one among cable’s longest-running sequence.

“#JamesLipton was a heat, meticulous man with an awesome appreciation of the humanities and depraved humorousness. He was the face of Bravo who delivered us one-of-a-kind interviews with a breadth of superstars. He was at all times so type to me,” Andy Cohen shared on Twitter. “When he came upon how a lot I really like Diana Ross, he insisted on taking me to see her in live performance.”