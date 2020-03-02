inside-amanda-knox-and-christopher-robinson’s-renaissance-and-star-wars-themed-wedding

Instagram / Amanda Knox
Amanda Knox is a married lady.
The 32-year-old wed Christopher Robinson on Saturday, February 29, E! Information can verify. Held at Elks Lodge in Burien, Washington, the festivities kicked off within the afternoon, with round 100 company attending the low-key, DIY gathering.
“The groom and his associates spent the day organising,” a supply tells E! Information. “They introduced in a beer keg, ice, popcorn, potato salad and chips. In addition they had a Pompeii Wooden Fired Pizza oven within the again to make private pizzas. There have been gold, silver and white balloon arches arrange and many individuals wore shiny gold costumes to go together with the colour theme.”
Whereas some wore Renaissance and Medieval outfits, based on the supply, others selected Star Wars costumes. For her half, the bride had a mix of each. “She had her hair in two buns like Princess Leia and wore a yellow jumpsuit,” provides the insider. “It was a enjoyable afternoon and night and an enormous costume social gathering.” Visitors sipped on Bloody Marys whereas dancing the evening away. “On the finish of the evening,” the supply shares, “Amanda and Christopher left with a gaggle of associates to proceed the social gathering at house.”
This technically marked the second time the couple mentioned “I do.” Based on their marriage certificates obtained by E! Information, Knox and Robinson legally tied the knot on December 1, 2018—simply two weeks after his November 2018 proposal. Nevertheless, the nuptial information did not break till August 2019.
Splash Information / BACKGRID
“We filed paperwork to be legally married in December of final yr to simplify our taxes and insurance coverage,” Knox acknowledged in a press launch on the time. “However now we have not but celebrated our wedding ceremony with our family members. That is, frankly, nobody’s enterprise however our personal, and ought to be no extra stunning than the truth that we have been residing collectively for years.”
Based on the couple’s web site, Knox and Robinson met within the Spring of 2015—a few month after she was exonerated within the homicide case of her roommate Meredith Kercher. Nevertheless, Knox and Robinson did not have their first “date date” till New Yr’s Eve of that yr, when Robinson hosted a board recreation social gathering at his house.
Per the web site, the 2 take pleasure in a number of actions collectively, together with “cat parentage, crafting artwork and narratives, altering the chemical properties of meals via the applying of warmth and acid, swing dancing and journey.”
Robinson is a Boston College and Hunter School MFA graduate. He’s additionally the co-author of the guide Struggle of the Encylopaedists together with Gavin Kovite and is a producer and a author for The Reality About True Crime podcast together with Knox. Along with engaged on the podcast, Knox is a public speaker and the writer of Ready to Be Heard.
