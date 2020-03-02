inside-amanda-knox-and-christopher-robinson’s-renaissance-and-star-wars-themed-wedding

Amanda Knox is a married lady.

The 32-year-old wed Christopher Robinson on Saturday, February 29, E! Information can verify. Held at Elks Lodge in Burien, Washington, the festivities kicked off within the afternoon, with round 100 company attending the low-key, DIY gathering.

“The groom and his associates spent the day organising,” a supply tells E! Information. “They introduced in a beer keg, ice, popcorn, potato salad and chips. In addition they had a Pompeii Wooden Fired Pizza oven within the again to make private pizzas. There have been gold, silver and white balloon arches arrange and many individuals wore shiny gold costumes to go together with the colour theme.”

Whereas some wore Renaissance and Medieval outfits, based on the supply, others selected Star Wars costumes. For her half, the bride had a mix of each. “She had her hair in two buns like Princess Leia and wore a yellow jumpsuit,” provides the insider. “It was a enjoyable afternoon and night and an enormous costume social gathering.” Visitors sipped on Bloody Marys whereas dancing the evening away. “On the finish of the evening,” the supply shares, “Amanda and Christopher left with a gaggle of associates to proceed the social gathering at house.”