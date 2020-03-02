in-honor-of-daniel-craig’s-birthday,-a-ranking-of-all-of-his-bond-films

We’re shaken and stirred that it is Daniel Craig‘s birthday.

As we speak, the English actor turns 52 years previous and has blessed us with an epic return to the silver display after a two 12 months hiatus.

Prior to now 12 months, we noticed the superstar in Rian Johnson‘s pleasant 2019 whodunnit Knives Out, the place the actor laid on a thick, comical Southern accent as a donut hole-loving detective making an attempt to crack a homicide case.

Now, we’re only a few weeks shy of seeing his identify in lights once more, this time as he reprises his iconic position as James Bond in No Time to Die.

He’ll be reuniting with Knives Out actress Ana De Armas within the movie, which follows the spy as he’s enlisted to assist discover a lacking scientist and confronts a brand new villain (performed by Rami Malek) whose completely new know-how makes him a terrific hazard.

With the sequence introducing Lashana Lynch to the sequence and that includes a theme track by Billie Eilish, we just about cannot wait.