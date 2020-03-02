in-form-price-triumphs-in-belgium

Worth continued his spectacular begin to 2020

Gerwyn Worth grew to become the inaugural winner of the Belgian Darts Championship in Hasselt on Sunday, defeating Michael Smith 8-Three within the last.

In-form Worth averaged over 100 in three of his 5 matches throughout two days at Expo Hasselt, because the Welsh No 1 claimed his third European Tour title on St David’s Day.

With the ultimate stage at 2-2, world No Three Worth gained 5 consecutive legs to take full management of the competition earlier than hitting his favorite double prime to land his 11th PDC rating title and the £25,000 prime prize.

The one undefeated participant within the 2020 Premier League, Worth is now additionally the one participant with two PDC rating titles to his identify for the yr.

“The gang have been incredible all weekend, I admire all the things from them,” stated Worth, who gained his first title of 2020 seven days earlier.

“I believe my checkouts this weekend stored me within the video games.

“I hit some large pictures after I wanted them most to alter the best way some video games have been going.

“I believe I performed fairly nicely during the match and hopefully I can maintain this kind going into the Premier League and UK Open subsequent week.”

Sunday noticed the £140,000 occasion attain its climax, with the final 16 happening within the afternoon session, adopted by the quarter-finals, semi-finals and last within the night.

Having whitewashed Jamie Hughes with a 105.93 common within the final 16, Worth then defeated Mensur Suljovic 6-2 earlier than recovering from 3-Zero down to beat Dirk van Duijvenbode 7-4.

Bettering Dutchman Van Duijvenbode engaged and entertained the Belgian crowd all through the weekend as a string of sparking shows noticed him attain his first European Tour semi-final.

In the meantime, Michael van Gerwen’s await a primary PDC title of 2020 goes on after he misplaced a deciding leg to Smith within the final 16.

The European Tour will return with the European Darts Grand Prix in Sindelfingen, Germany throughout the weekend of March 20-22.

Belgian Darts Championship outcomes

Third Spherical

Michael Smith 6-5 Michael van Gerwen

Mervyn King 6-Three Martijn Kleermaker

Peter Wright 6-Three Danny Noppert

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-Three Rob Cross

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-Four Jeffrey de Zwaan

Nathan Aspinall 6-Four James Wade

Gerwyn Worth 6-Zero Jamie Hughes

Mensur Suljovic 6-Four Steve West

Night Session

Quarter-Finals

Michael Smith 6-1 Mervyn King

Peter Wright 6-Four Krzysztof Ratajski

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Worth 6-2 Mensur Suljovic Semi-Finals

Michael Smith 7-5 Peter Wright

Gerwyn Worth 7-Four Dirk van Duijvenbode Last

Gerwyn Worth 8-Three Michael Smith

