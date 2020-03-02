‘imposter’-commuter-rail-twitter-account-trolls-unsuspecting-riders

For anybody who has tweeted on the MBTA Commuter Rail Twitter account lately and acquired a response that will have appeared a bit bit off, that’s as a result of there was an “imposter account” afoot.

The potential confusion could have come from the deal with title. The MBTA account has a single underscore – @MBTA_CR – however the obvious imposter had a second underscore – @MBTA__CR. The account, known as MBTA Commuter Fail, has since been suspended.

Over the past week, the faux account replied to tweets from riders, providing responses that appeared sarcastic in nature. As a result of the account has been suspended, they’re now not viewable, however WBZ NewsRadio captured one reply in a screenshot.

“It’s always disappointing for us when we let you guys down by somehow creating traffic on the routes we schedule but alas, we are working to fix it!” the Commuter Fail account mentioned in a reply to an alert a couple of delay on the Kingston line Thursday morning. The faux reply even got here with initials, on this case “MM,” as the actual account’s tweets typically do.

Please disregard something this account, @MBTA__CR posts. That is an imposter account and we’re actively working with Twitter to get this account shut down. Thanks all on your persistence. ^MM — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) February 27, 2020

“Please disregard anything this account, @MBTA__CR posts,” a reply from the actual commuter rail account mentioned. “This is an imposter account and we’re actively working with Twitter to get this account shut down. Thank you all for your patience. ^MM”