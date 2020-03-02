ihop’s-delicious-menu-update-will-have-you-drooling

IHOP
Is that this for cereal?
On Monday, IHOP unveiled its newest innovation: Cereal Pancakes. Impressed by Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries and Fruity Fortunate Charms, the beloved breakfast chain created a limited-edition menu of their fan-favorite buttermilk pancake stacks to incorporate mouth-watering new elements like cereal milk mousse and blue vanilla sparkle sauce.
“Shortly after our take a look at kitchen cooks first started enjoying with the thought of Cereal Pancakes, we served them to our friends in focus teams and one of many principal issues they informed us was that it made them really feel nostalgic for these Saturday mornings watching cartoons and consuming cereal once they have been youngsters,” IHOP’s Chief Advertising and marketing Officer Brad Haley mentioned in a press launch. “So, whereas some may even see our new Cereal Pancakes menu because the antidote to the ‘adulting’ phenomenon that many grown-ups complain of right now, we see them merely because the scrumptious mixture of two of America’s favourite breakfast meals that we did not know we would have liked.”
Out there by way of April 12, IHOP friends can have their alternative between the Crunch Berries Pancakes, a fruity creation that includes cereal milk mousse, blue vanilla sparkle sauce, Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries cereal and whipped topping, or the Fruity Fortunate Charms Pancakes, which is able to deal with your candy tooth to a stack of buttermilk pancakes topped with cereal milk mousse, vanilla sauce, Fruity Fortunate Charms™ cereal and candy purple whipped icing.
Not a fruity cereal fan? There’s additionally the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Pancakes, that are pancakes topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal items, cinnamon unfold, cream cheese icing, whipped topping and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar,
For the kiddos, there’s the Magical Marshmallow Children Combo, which is a buttermilk pancake topped with vanilla sauce, marshmallow cereal and candy purple whipped icing paired with one scrambled egg, one bacon strip and one pork sausage hyperlink.
On the fruitier facet, there’s the Berry-tastic Crunch Children Combo, which is comprised of 1 buttermilk pancake topped with blue vanilla sparkle sauce, crunchy berry cereal and whipped topping, in addition to one scrambled egg, one bacon strip and one pork sausage hyperlink.
Throughout this candy time, IHOP can be operating its Children Eat Free promotion. Each day from 4-10 P.M., youngsters beneath 12 are eligible to dine without spending a dime with the acquisition of 1 grownup entrée.
IHOP’s pancake choices is not the one menu that obtained a refresh. Breakfast lovers may even have the ability to order Cereal Milkshakes as effectively. Just like the Cereal Pancakes, every milkshake will embody scrumptious cereal bites swirled along with the identical yummy elements featured on its new stacks. The primary milkshake creation is the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milkshake, a mix of premium vanilla ice cream and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal that’s topped with whipped topping, cereal and cinnamon sugar.
The second is the Crunch Berries Milkshake, which brings premium vanilla ice cream along with Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries cereal. So as to add extra pizazz, the milkshake is then drizzled with blue vanilla sparkle sauce and topped with whipped topping and extra cereal.
Haley added, “What’s additionally cool is that they’re simply as enjoyable to have a look at they’re to eat…or drink within the case of our new Cereal Milkshakes.”
