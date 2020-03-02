ihop’s-delicious-menu-update-will-have-you-drooling

Is that this for cereal?

On Monday, IHOP unveiled its newest innovation: Cereal Pancakes. Impressed by Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries and Fruity Fortunate Charms, the beloved breakfast chain created a limited-edition menu of their fan-favorite buttermilk pancake stacks to incorporate mouth-watering new elements like cereal milk mousse and blue vanilla sparkle sauce.

“Shortly after our take a look at kitchen cooks first started enjoying with the thought of Cereal Pancakes, we served them to our friends in focus teams and one of many principal issues they informed us was that it made them really feel nostalgic for these Saturday mornings watching cartoons and consuming cereal once they have been youngsters,” IHOP’s Chief Advertising and marketing Officer Brad Haley mentioned in a press launch. “So, whereas some may even see our new Cereal Pancakes menu because the antidote to the ‘adulting’ phenomenon that many grown-ups complain of right now, we see them merely because the scrumptious mixture of two of America’s favourite breakfast meals that we did not know we would have liked.”

Out there by way of April 12, IHOP friends can have their alternative between the Crunch Berries Pancakes, a fruity creation that includes cereal milk mousse, blue vanilla sparkle sauce, Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries cereal and whipped topping, or the Fruity Fortunate Charms Pancakes, which is able to deal with your candy tooth to a stack of buttermilk pancakes topped with cereal milk mousse, vanilla sauce, Fruity Fortunate Charms™ cereal and candy purple whipped icing.