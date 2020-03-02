‘ianowt’-star-kathleen-rose-perkins:-why-she-loves-sydney-&-maggie’s-‘honest-relationship’

Kathleen Rose Perkins performs Sydney’s mother in Netflix’s ‘I Am Not Okay With This’ and spoke with HL about Sydney and Maggie’s distinctive mother-daughter relationship and why Sydney is an effective position mannequin.

Sydney and her mother, Maggie, have a fancy relationship in Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This. Maggie is a busy working mother juggling life as a single dad or mum after her husband killed himself whereas Sydney is coping with burgeoning superpowers and life as a typical teenager. They don’t have an in depth mother-daughter relationship however they’re relatable. “It’s kind of cool that they just suffer no fools, both of them, and they just tell it like it is,” Kathleen Rose Perkins informed HollywoodLife on the Los Angeles premiere of I Am Not Okay With This. “I like that a lot. It’s very honest. It’s a very honest relationship in that they don’t really like each other.”

Sydney, performed by Sophia Lillis, isn’t the standard teenage heroine you see on TV. She’s awkward, quiet, and coping with the highs and lows of life as a youngster. Kathleen thinks that Sydney is an effective position mannequin for younger ladies at present. “She is honest about who she is and even the things that she doesn’t know she’s honest to herself — maybe not to others around her at certain times — but she’s trying to figure things out and she’s not trying to be anything that she’s not,” Kathleen stated. “I think that that is a really good role model especially young women in this country, specifically.”

Solely two folks in Sydney’s life find out about her powers by the tip of the season: her greatest good friend Stanley Barber and her enemy Brad Lewis (solely after he stole her diary). Her mother has no concept that her daughter has the power to make somebody’s head explode, which is what she did to Brad on the dance. HollywoodLife requested Kathleen how she thinks Maggie would react to Sydney’s powers.

“I mean, I hope that she gets really excited and is happy about them…” Kathleen stated. “I would love to think that she’d be like, ‘This is so cool.’ But knowing Maggie, she might not be okay with it.” I Am Not Okay With This is presently streaming on Netflix.