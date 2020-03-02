‘i-want-justice’:-maine-father-demands-action-after-7-year-old-injured-in-shooting

A Maine father is demanding motion after his 7-year-old daughter was significantly injured in a capturing that occurred Friday when somebody fired a gun at their condominium constructing, the Morning Sentinel studies.

“I want answers,” Charles Frost Jr. informed the newspaper from Maine Medical Middle in Portland. “I want justice. I want to know who did this and why.”

His daughter, Emahleeah, was consuming a snack in her bed room on the second flooring of the Waterville constructing when the capturing occurred round 3:30 p.m.

Police stated in a Saturday press convention {that a} motive for the capturing stays below investigation, WMTW studies. Anybody with details about the capturing is being requested to contact police.

I simply spoke with the mother of seven yr outdated Emahleeah Frost who was shot yesterday in Waterville whereas consuming a snack in her house. Her mother says she was close to the window when the bullet went by means of the proper aspect of her chest. Fortunately her mother says she is secure @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/LV9XJaHBn3 — Roslyn Flaherty (@roslyn_flaherty) February 29, 2020

A bullet missed the 7-year-old’s spinal wire by about an inch, the daddy informed the newspaper, however turned lodged in one in every of her vertebrae. She’s anticipated to stay within the hospital for no less than one other week and might want to put on a neck brace for 3 months.

“It’s going to be a long road for her — for all of us,” Frost informed the Sentinel. “Our main concern is her having a speedy recovery and her getting back to normal — running and playing and singing and having a blast.”

A GoFundMe web page to help with the 7-year-old’s medical bills has raised greater than $12,000.