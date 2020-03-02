‘i-admire-the-heck-out-of-you:’-rachel-dratch-tweets-amy-klobuchar-after-campaign-suspension

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar introduced she was suspending her presidential marketing campaign and can endorse Joe Biden at a rally later Monday night.

Klobuchar’s announcement comes on the heels of the withdrawal of different contenders, like Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who on Sunday dropped his presidential bid. On Saturday, billionaire Tom Steyer dropped out of the presidential race after he completed behind Joe Biden in South Carolina.

Rachel Dratch, who in current months had begun dropping by her previous stomping grounds of “Saturday Night Live” to painting Klobuchar within the present’s Democratic debate skits, tweeted at Klobuchar following Monday’s announcement.

“Thanks @amyklobuchar for being such a good sport throughout the SNL campaign season. I admire the heck out of you, and I think you would’ve made a great president,” Dratch wrote.

for being such an excellent sport all through the SNL marketing campaign season. I like the heck out of you, and I believe you’d have made a fantastic president. pic.twitter.com/vQHjPoooBl — Rachel Dratch (@TheRealDratch) March 2, 2020

Biden is presently trailing Sen. Bernie Sanders by simply two nationwide delegates because the candidates head into Tremendous Tuesday, when voters in 14 states will head to the polls.

For individuals who already voted for Klobuchar early, they won’t have an opportunity to vary their vote. WCCO’s Heather Brown addressed the problem of what occurs to early votes right here.