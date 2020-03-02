house-approves-bill-to-ban-the-sale-of-flavored-e-cigarettes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transferring to stem a vaping epidemic amongst younger folks, the Home accredited a invoice Friday to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and different flavored tobacco merchandise.

The invoice would place new restrictions on the advertising of e-cigarettes and ban flavors in tobacco merchandise, together with menthol cigarettes. It additionally would place a brand new excise tax on nicotine.

The Home accredited the invoice, 213-195, sending it to the Senate, the place approval is taken into account unlikely. The White Home stated in a press release that President Donald Trump’s administration opposes the invoice.

Supporters, principally Democrats, stated the laws gives a complete technique to reverse a teen vaping epidemic that officers worry is hooking a era of younger folks on nicotine. Within the newest authorities survey, greater than 1 in four highschool college students reported utilizing e-cigarettes within the earlier month. Late final yr, Congress accredited a legislation elevating the minimal age to purchase all tobacco and vaping merchandise from 18 to 21 nationwide.

Opponents stated the Home invoice went too far, noting that the brand new legislation elevating the age of tobacco use has been in impact for under two months. Earlier this yr, the Trump administration issued guidelines that prohibit fruit, sweet, mint and dessert flavors from small, cartridge-based e-cigarettes like Juul, the preferred model within the U.S.

However the coverage exempts disposable e-cigarettes and bigger tank-based vaping gadgets. These exceptions adopted months of lobbying by vaping corporations. Public well being advocates accused the administration of caving to trade strain.

Some members of the Congressional Black Caucus stated the proposal to ban menthol cigarettes may hurt black people who smoke. African Individuals smoke menthol cigarettes at a far larger fee than the remainder of the U.S. inhabitants, in line with the federal Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention. Advertising and marketing and promotion of menthol cigarettes is closely focused towards black people who smoke.

“White adult smokers would see little difference in their lives after this ban, while black smokers could face even more sweeping harassment from law enforcement if the hint of menthol smoke can justify a stop” by a police officer, stated Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y.

“A ban that targets menthol products but ignores other premium tobacco products unduly burdens the black community,” stated Clarke, whose Brooklyn district is majority African American.

Clarke invoked Eric Garner, a black New York man who died after being put in a chokehold by cops who stopped him for promoting unfastened, untaxed cigarettes.

“As Eric Garner’s mother knows all too well, in New York a single cigarette can become a death sentence,” Clarke stated.

Supporters stated the Home invoice would have large well being advantages for youngsters who more and more use e-cigarettes and vape merchandise with flavors corresponding to mango, bubble gum and cotton sweet.

E-cigarettes are battery-powered gadgets that sometimes warmth a flavored nicotine answer into an inhalable aerosol. They’ve been pitched to adults as a less-harmful different to conventional cigarettes, however there’s restricted knowledge on their means to assist people who smoke stop.

Greater than 6 million American center and highschool college students used some sort of tobacco product final yr.

“Tobacco companies will not give up, but we will not, either,” stated Rep. Donna Shalala, D-Fla., a former Well being and Human Providers secretary who co-sponsored the invoice.

Vaping “is the public health crisis of the 21st century,” Shalala stated, including that nicotine publicity throughout youth and younger maturity is especially harmful. Kids who use flavored e-cigarettes doubtless wouldn’t achieve this with out flavors that masks the product’s harshness, she and different supporters stated.

“It’s clear the tobacco industry has employed the same tactics that they have used for decades to hook young people on new versions of their products in order to generate new customers that will be addicted for life,” stated Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N-J., the invoice’s lead sponsor.

E-cigarette producers corresponding to Juul Labs use “slick product designs, glossy advertisements and sweet flavors to appeal to kids,” Pallone stated. The speedy rise of vaping has reversed many years of declines in youth tobacco use, he stated.

Some e-cigarettes appear to be common cigarettes or cigars. Some appear to be USB flash drives, pens and different on a regular basis gadgets.

The Vapor Know-how Affiliation, an trade lobbying group, stated the Home invoice would do little to guard youth whereas hurting tens of millions of adults who depend on vaping to stop smoking.

“Bans don’t work. They never have,” stated Tony Abboud, the group’s govt director. The proposed excise tax would doubtless result in a rise in smoking, he stated.

Juul Labs stated in November that it was halting U.S. gross sales of its best-selling, mint-flavored e-cigarettes because it struggled with a nationwide backlash towards vaping. The corporate stopped promoting common fruit and dessert flavors in shops in 2018 and stopped promoting them on-line final yr.

Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., stated he shared Pallone’s concern concerning the epidemic of youth tobacco utilization, however he stated lawmakers additionally ought to handle quick access to marijuana. He cited the loss of life of an Oregon man who used an digital cigarette containing marijuana oil from a authorized dispensary.

“Denouncing smoking tobacco in all forms while embracing the (decriminalization) or legalization of marijuana is at best inconsistent when considering long-term health outcomes,” Walden stated.

The White Home stated in a press release that the invoice “contains provisions that are unsupported by the available evidence regarding harm reduction and American tobacco use habits.” It additionally could limit entry by grownup e-cigarette customers to “products that may provide a less harmful alternative” to conventional cigarettes, the White Home stated.

5 Republicans joined 208 Democrats to help the invoice. Seventeen Democrats — together with eight members of the black caucus — opposed the invoice.

This story has been corrected to indicate that Walden is a Republican.

