hillary-clinton-set-to-appear-on-watch-what-happens-live-with-andy-cohen

Watch What Occurs Dwell with Andy Cohen – Bravo’s model of a late night time speak present – often options Bravolebrities and different huge names within the leisure trade. However this week, the Bravo clubhouse is welcoming a shock visitor: former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton.

In keeping with Individuals journal, this would be the first look on WWHL for the previous First Woman, and will probably be a one-on-one episode with out every other company.

“I’m pouring my fanciest tequila for Secretary Clinton, and look forward to making this a totally unique experience for her, and us,” stated Cohen in an announcement.

The 72-year-old will be a part of the present for a one-hour dialogue forward of the premiere of Hillary, a four-part Hulu documentary about Clinton’s life. The particular will cowl every thing from Clinton’s days rising up in Chicago to her failed run for president in opposition to Donald Trump in 2016.

Secretary Clinton can be launching a podcast later this 12 months which will likely be co-produced by iHeartMedia. The present doesn’t have a reputation but, however it’ll characteristic Clinton talking with totally different company, from world leaders to celebrities.

The expectation is that Clinton’s new podcast will premiere someplace between the Democratic Nationwide Conference in Milwaukee that may happen in July and the 2020 presidential election in November.

As followers know, Watch What Occurs Dwell often options questions from viewers by way of social media and telephone calls. Clinton will likely be answering viewer questions, however they have to be submitted prematurely by way of Bravo and WWHL’s social media platforms.

Hillary Clinton Is Coming to Watch What Occurs Dwell This Thursday, March 5 at 10:30pm/9:30c, and Andy Cohen Is Going to Make It a “Totally Unique Experience for Her”! 🤩 #WWHL https://t.co/OaSscY20nC — Randy Haas (@Randy_Haas) March 2, 2020

Whereas Clinton is by far the largest political identify that Cohen has had on the present, he has visited with huge identify stars like Mariah Carey, Pink, Christina Aguilera, Cher, and Celine Dion.

Along with her WWHL look, Clinton will likely be talking on the Conversations About America’s Future sequence at South by Southwest later this month.

“The 2020 election is the most important election of our generation, and at SXSW our goal is to address the issues that affect the lives of all citizens,” stated SXSW Chief Programming Officer Hugh Forrest. “We’re fortunate to have a young, diverse and engaged audience looking for solutions to the complex problems that face the next generation.”

Hillary Clinton’s look on Watch What Occurs Dwell with Andy Cohen will happen March fifth on Bravo.



