Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Excellent news for those who’re heading to the polls on Tremendous Tuesday: We’re in for a brilliant day, weather-wise.

Tuesday will probably be partly sunny with excessive temperatures making it into the low 60s throughout the area. There’s a likelihood for some rain showers throughout the late afternoon and night. Rain will persist into the in a single day hours forward of continued dry, gentle climate on Wednesday and Thursday.

Watch the forecast by AccuWeather under:

Try what’s taking place with Boston climate proper now on our live-updating radar map.

