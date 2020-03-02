here’s-what-ben-affleck-really-thinks-about-his-platinum-blonde-hair-going-viral

If there’s anybody who goes to nice lengths to get into character, it is Ben Affleck.

In late February, Affleck made headlines after an image of him on set for the historic thriller The Final Duel made rounds on social media. Why did it trigger such a ruckus, you ask? Effectively, in addition to Affleck wearing his 14th-century match, he was additionally rocking platinum blonde hair.

Now, he is telling E! Information what he actually thinks about his platinum blonde hair going viral. Throughout the purple carpet premiere of his upcoming movie The Method Again, the 47-year-old actor had the funniest response when he was requested in regards to the hilarious blonde footage going round on social media.

“What the fuck! I am unable to imagine the blonde hair footage,” Affleck stated. “I have never even seen the [pictures]. I am nervous as a result of there’s good ones… from the appropriate angle… I am wanting slightly bit like if [Draco] Malfoy [from Harry Potter] grew up and had a tricky life and grew a goatee.”