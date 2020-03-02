here’s-what-ben-affleck-really-thinks-about-his-platinum-blonde-hair-going-viral

EXCLUSIVE!
If there’s anybody who goes to nice lengths to get into character, it is Ben Affleck.
In late February, Affleck made headlines after an image of him on set for the historic thriller The Final Duel made rounds on social media. Why did it trigger such a ruckus, you ask? Effectively, in addition to Affleck wearing his 14th-century match, he was additionally rocking platinum blonde hair.
Now, he is telling E! Information what he actually thinks about his platinum blonde hair going viral. Throughout the purple carpet premiere of his upcoming movie The Method Again, the 47-year-old actor had the funniest response when he was requested in regards to the hilarious blonde footage going round on social media.
“What the fuck! I am unable to imagine the blonde hair footage,” Affleck stated. “I have never even seen the [pictures]. I am nervous as a result of there’s good ones… from the appropriate angle… I am wanting slightly bit like if [Draco] Malfoy [from Harry Potter] grew up and had a tricky life and grew a goatee.”
However viral moments apart, Affleck additionally opened up about his function in The Method Again, through which he performs a widowed, former basketball all-star that is combating habit and makes an attempt making a comeback as a basketball coach.
When requested if the function was “cathartic” for the actor, Affleck responded, “Yeah, positively. There’s stuff on this film that is very near my very own life, you understand, a recovering alcoholic—this character has hit a extremely tough patch in his life, the place he is simply consuming an excessive amount of… he is sad and he is been by some private trauma.”
He added, “And a few of it I can relate to, and a few of it, I take advantage of my creativeness.”
Most just lately, Affleck opened up about his longtime battle with alcoholism and the results it has had on his household.
In an interview with ABC Information’ Diane Sawyer, Affleck stated, “I actually don’t need my youngsters to pay for my sins. Or to be afraid for me, which is likely one of the laborious elements of being the kid of an alcoholic. You suppose, ‘What if my dad will get drunk? What if he does one thing silly? What if he finally ends up on TMZ, and it is on my newsfeed and different children see it?'”
Affleck additionally instructed the New York Instances in an interview that he is doing his “very, absolute best and I hope that’s—it needs to be ok. I’ve to. I do not actually have a selection. I’ve to be the person I need to be at this level. I haven’t got any extra room for failure of that sort.”
And it appears like he is on the best way there. Affleck additionally shared with E! Information on the purple carpet that he feels he is grown up lots as an actor.
“I watch a few of my earlier motion pictures and suppose gosh, that does not really feel how I really feel now as an actor. I really feel rather more linked to my actual emotions and produce these to bear in a film,” he defined. “I hope I get the prospect to do motion pictures like this, they are much extra satisfying on the finish of the day once you go dwelling, you’re feeling such as you’ve actually been on a journey, you’re feeling such as you’ve actually skilled one thing relatively than simply form of hit your mark and stated your joke or knocked out a nasty man or one thing.”
The Method Again hits theatres on March 6, 2020.
