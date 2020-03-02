Hereâs how netizens are reacting to Akshay Kumars Sooryavanshi trailer

- House
The trailer of Rohit Shetty’s most anticipated cop drama, Sooryavanshi was launched on-line as we speak. Sooryavanshi marks the fourth movie in Rohit’s cop universe after Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba. Sooryavanshi introduces Akshay Kumar as a dutiful cop who’s out on a mission to struggle terrorism. The movie brings again the much-loved onscreen pairing of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The trailer, which clocks over 4 minutes and is excessive on drama with hard-hitting punch strains and mind-blowing motion sequences. The trailer additionally options Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.
Netizens who watched the trailer of the movie, took to twitter to share what they consider it. Effectively with the form of feedback which can be pouring in for Sooryavanshi’s trailer, we predict the web approves of it. Calling it paisa vasool and thoughts blowing the twitterati’s have already declared this Akshay Kumar starrer a blockbuster.
Scroll by to take a look in any respect the viewers reactions right here.
Simply watch #SooryavanshiTrailer
Sensible, Excellent, Implausible
So excited to look at film @akshaykumar @RanveerOfficial #KatrinaKaif #RohitShetty @karanjohar @Shibasishsarkar @apoorvamehta18 @RelianceEnt @RSPicturez @DharmaMovies #CapeofGoodFilms @PicturesPVR @TSeries
— MOHAN BADGUJAR (@badgujarmoh99) March 2, 2020
These 4 scenes from the film will create tsunami in theaters, stadium me badal jayega theaterðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥
A bomblastic trailer for a Blockbuster film ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ #Sooryavansi #Akshaykumar #SooryavanshiTrailer pic.twitter.com/0wBq8XrU5a
— ÙÂÂ (@AK_fan17) March 2, 2020
M.I.N.D.B.L.O.W.I.N.G. #sooryavanshitrailerhttps://t.co/7ulvD0LuqN
— Arun Sharma (@ikhiladi_as) March 2, 2020
One other tremendous hit coming…. #Sooryavansi… What a Lit trailer this isðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ each second supplies a goosebumps second #sooryavanshitrailer #akshaykumar #AjayDevgn#RanveerSinghhttps://t.co/n80yB6QmB2
— abhishek masand (@abhishekmasand) March 2, 2020
UFFFF ðÂÂÂÂ¥#SooryavanshiTrailer pic.twitter.com/jDPH5qKLLx
— KhadeejahâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂRanveer (@KhadeejahRS) March 2, 2020
What a trailer yar ye trailer world file banayegi Epic ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #sooryavanshitrailer #Sooryavanshi
— Amrendra Kumar Akki (@amrendra_akki) March 2, 2020
Paisa vasool Trailer paaji ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#SooryavanshiTrailer
— Aa Rahi Hai Police²âÂÂ´áµÂÂÊ° á´¹áµÂÂÊ³á¶ÂÂÊ° (@Vicky_akkiboss) March 2, 2020
Simply watched #SooryavanshiTrailer. I’m hell excited to look at daring #AkshayKumar sensible #ajaydevgan and entertaining #RanveerSingh all collectively. Commenting on Eachother entries ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂ¤£
That final line “ Yeh hai Hindustan ke Musalman “ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂhttps://t.co/pt94IsZxDc
— ðÂÂÂÂ ¹ðÂÂÂÂ ´ðÂÂÂÂ µðÂÂÂÂ µðÂÂÂÂÂÂ âÂÂ¨♥ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¥ (@AlizaJF12) March 2, 2020
— _.R.E.D.D.Y._ (@PurnaReddy_07_) March 2, 2020
Ranveer, Ajay & Akshay’s fandom gonna create storm on the field workplace. #Sooryavanshi is 200+ cr blockbuster! ðÂÂÂÂ¥ #SooryavanshiTrailer
— Swapnil Mistri (@swapnilmistri1) March 2, 2020
Pricey bollywood ,
Your father of motion, Mr. Akshay Kumar , is coming in and as #Sooryavanshi on 24th March.#SooryavanshiTrailer@akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/cmkAjvAPKO
— Sarvesh Mishra (@TheSarvesh4) March 2, 2020
