Hereâs how netizens are reacting to Akshay Kumars Sooryavanshi trailer

The trailer of Rohit Shetty’s most anticipated cop drama, Sooryavanshi was launched on-line as we speak. Sooryavanshi marks the fourth movie in Rohit’s cop universe after Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba. Sooryavanshi introduces Akshay Kumar as a dutiful cop who’s out on a mission to struggle terrorism. The movie brings again the much-loved onscreen pairing of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The trailer, which clocks over 4 minutes and is excessive on drama with hard-hitting punch strains and mind-blowing motion sequences. The trailer additionally options Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

Netizens who watched the trailer of the movie, took to twitter to share what they consider it. Effectively with the form of feedback which can be pouring in for Sooryavanshi’s trailer, we predict the web approves of it. Calling it paisa vasool and thoughts blowing the twitterati’s have already declared this Akshay Kumar starrer a blockbuster.

Scroll by to take a look in any respect the viewers reactions right here.