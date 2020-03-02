Here are all the known coronavirus cases in the U.S. (There are probably more.)

CHICAGO — The variety of identified coronavirus circumstances in the US spiked over the weekend and into Monday, with dozens of latest diagnoses bringing the full of confirmations to 100.

Public well being officers reported that the virus was spreading amongst folks with no historical past of abroad journey. Colleges closed. Governors declared states of emergency.

The New York Occasions has been monitoring each case in the US for greater than a month and sustaining a database utilizing info from federal, state and native officers to maintain an correct rely.

The variety of sufferers handled in the US stays a small fraction of these identified abroad, the place 1000’s of individuals have died and tens of 1000’s have been contaminated. Most states haven’t had any confirmed circumstances.

However as concern a couple of broader outbreak spreads, here’s what is understood concerning the present circumstances.

There’s unexplained unfold on the West Coast

For weeks, practically all of the coronavirus circumstances in the US may very well be instantly linked to abroad journey or to shut private contact with somebody who had not too long ago returned from a visit. In latest days, that has began to vary.

Well being officers in California, Oregon and Washington state have all reported incidents of the virus turning up in folks with no high-risk journey historical past, suggesting that it may very well be spreading undetected inside the US.

The toll has been particularly extreme at a nursing dwelling in suburban Seattle.

Six folks have died in Washington state

The primary coronavirus deaths in the US had been reported over the weekend in King County, Washington, which incorporates Seattle.

The primary fatality, introduced Saturday, was a person in his 50s with underlying well being situations. The second, introduced Sunday, was a person in his 70s who was a resident of the nursing dwelling in Kirkland, Washington, the place a number of circumstances have been recognized.

On Monday, officers in Washington introduced that 4 extra folks, together with three nursing dwelling residents had died from the coronavirus. Different residents of that facility had been hospitalized in essential situation.

Sufferers have been handled in 14 states

Whereas coronavirus has been identified on each coasts and within the Midwest, it has largely been concentrated in only a handful of states.

Mixed, California and Washington account for 60 of the circumstances. These sufferers embody a combination of people that contracted the sickness domestically, traveled in China or had been passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which docked in Japan after an outbreak on board. Docs in Nebraska, the place there’s a hospital unit specializing in biocontainment, have handled 13 coronavirus sufferers, all of them former Diamond Princess passengers.

Well being officers in Illinois, Florida, Oregon and Rhode Island have all reported a number of circumstances of coronavirus. And particular person sufferers, all of whom had a high-risk journey historical past, have been handled in Arizona, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Utah and Wisconsin.

Practically half of U.S. sufferers had been on the Diamond Princess cruise ship

Forty-three People who hung out aboard the ship, the place the virus unfold amongst passengers and crew members, had been evacuated and handled in the US.

These sufferers, who had been flown out of Japan on two U.S. authorities flights, have acquired care at hospitals in California, Nebraska, Texas, Utah and Washington state.

Dr. Matt Willis, the general public well being officer in Marin County, California, stated one Diamond Princess passenger who examined constructive was being monitored at a hospital there. The affected person, Willis stated, was “not sick at all” and desirous to return dwelling.

“We’re just sort of waiting to see what plays out as the body fights the virus,” Willis stated. “And potentially it could be weeks. And that’s tying up a precious hospital bed for a long time.”

The overwhelming majority of sufferers traveled abroad

Although increasingly unexplained circumstances have been recognized, most individuals with coronavirus in the US not too long ago hung out in a rustic with a bigger outbreak.

A lady in Washington state who traveled to South Korea was identified late final week. On Sunday, the primary prognosis in New York was introduced, involving a lady who had traveled in Iran.

And over the weekend, well being officers in Rhode Island stated two folks, together with an adolescent, who had returned from a college journey to Italy had been identified with coronavirus. Others who went on that journey had been being held out of sophistication, and the varsity was closed for deep cleansing.

A number of sufferers have already recovered

Many individuals with coronavirus expertise solely minor signs, and a number of the first sufferers in the US have already recovered and returned to every day life. These folks embody a person in Washington state, two folks from China who had been identified whereas touring in California, and a married couple within the Chicago space.

“They have now had multiple rounds of negative testing for the virus and are clinically well,” Dr. Allison Arwady, the county public well being commissioner in Chicago, stated final month because the couple was launched from isolation. “They do not need to wear masks, and neither does anyone interacting with them. They have been cleared.”