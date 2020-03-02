harry-styles-reveals-why-it’s-‘flattering’-to-have-ex-taylor-swift-write-songs-about-him

Harry Types confessed to radio host Howard Stern that he discovered Taylor Swift’s songs about him ‘flattering’ and even mentioned that she has various ‘good songs.’

Harry Types made his debut on The Howard Stern Present on March 2 and was able to open up about every thing. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 26, dished on every thing from his music to his friendship with Fleetwood Mac alum Stevie Nicks and even chatted with Howard Stern about his former flame, Taylor Swift. Whereas Taylor and Harry have clearly moved on of their lives since their early 2010’s relationship, Harry feels nothing however heat for the Lover songstress, who has gone on to this point actor Joe Alwyn since 2016.

After all, Harry doesn’t doubt that he served as certainly one of Taylor’s many muses for her unbelievable catalogue of songs. However even that doesn’t trouble him! In reality, he’s very appreciative and understands the reasoning behind it. “I think it’s, like, flattering,” Harry admitted to Howard. “Even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter. So they’re good songs,” he confessed.

For devoted Swifties and followers of Harry alike, they’re effectively conscious of the previous couple’s relationship. Rumors first began swirling that Taylor and Harry have been an merchandise way back to November 2012. However the pair have been lastly noticed collectively and photographed whereas out and about in New York Metropolis the next month, December, virtually confirming their relationship. Sadly, romance wasn’t constructed to final and the 2 wen their separate methods by January 2013, having handled busy schedules on each their ends.

Shutterstock.

Followers imagine, nonetheless, that, although their relationship was quick lived, a couple of songs from Taylor’s album 1989 could have been about Harry, specifically “Out Of The Woods” and “Style.” However as time has passed by, Harry clearly, solely has respect for Taylor who remains to be having fun with the success of her latest music video “The Man” and a lot extra. As for Harry, the previous One Directioner is prepping his 2020 summer season tour and on the brink of hit the highway for his album High-quality Line! Clearly, there’s nothing however respect right here.