hailey-baldwin-wishes-husband-justin-bieber-a-happy-26th-birthday-with-romantic-pics

Hailey Baldwin additionally thanked hubby Justin Bieber for ‘putting a smile’ on her face day by day on this lovely birthday submit!

Hailey Baldwin, 23, simply posted the sweetest tribute for husband Justin Bieber‘s 26th birthday! Captioning a carousel of romantic photos on Sunday, Mar. 1, she wrote, “happy birthday best friend. thank you for putting a smile on my face every single day,” adding, “I love you.” She attached a series of throwback pics, including one of the pair sharing a kiss at their Sept. 2019 wedding reception in South Carolina! Justin adoringly places his hand on Hailey’s chin in the course of the kiss as he holds what seems to be a glass of wine. The duo are additionally seen sharing an intimate second on the dance flooring and strolling down the aisle, as soon as once more giving us a take a look at her unimaginable Virgil Abloh designed lace costume!

For the subsequent two photographs, the BareMinerals mannequin included a candy picture of a platinum blonde Justin leaning all the way down to kiss her! The “Yummy” singer additionally shared the identical snap earlier within the day, including that Hailey was his “birthday gift” and affectionately calling her “bubba” in his Instagram caption. Aww! In her ultimate pic, Hailey re-shared a mirror selfie of her giving Justin a peck, along with his again turned to the digicam.

Hailey’s 25 million followers shortly confirmed their love for the couple within the feedback! Justin’s stylist and fellow Canadian Karla Welch and Khloe Kardashian each added coronary heart emojis exhibiting simply how a lot they adore the duo! “hottest couple ever. happy birthday to him,” fan @legit_c wrote, whereas follower @news_baldwin added, “WE LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH.”

Hailey Baldwin needs husband Justin Bieber a contented 26th birthday on Instagram. (Hailey Baldwin/Instagram)

The back-to-back posts come simply two days after Hailey gushed about assembly her now-husband for the primary time method again in 2009! “We met because my dad, he brought me to the Today show when Justin performed there. He was no more than 15 I think,” she started. “He was so new that I didn’t really know a lot about him yet,” she recalled. “It was really kinda before anything. I met him and his mom and my dad kind of just connected as friends and we invited them over to our house the next day. So him and his mom just came over for family dinner with me and my family and we went bowling.” Jimmy additionally shared a hilarious picture of the duo as teenagers! After briefly relationship in 2016, the couple broke issues off however finally re-united and we’re so glad they did!