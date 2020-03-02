Gwyneth Paltrow Called “Shallow Hal” A “Disaster” And Fans Are Upset

A number of days in the past, Gwyneth Paltrow took Netflix’s “The BFF Check” in promotion of her present The Goop Lab.

How well does @GwynethPaltrow's best friend & right-hand man @goop actually know her?

Throughout the section, Gwyneth asks her greatest good friend and enterprise accomplice, Kevin Keating, what he thinks her least favourite position is from her over 30-year profession.


His reply? 2001’s Shallow Hal.


For these unfamiliar, the film follows Jack Black as Hal, a shallow man who’s fixated with ladies’s outer magnificence, ignoring every thing else. He is later hypnotized into solely having the ability to see ladies’s interior magnificence. He falls in love with Rosemary (Gwyneth Paltrow), an overweight girl who he sees as slender.

“Mhm. Precisely,” Gwyneth confirms. “That was earlier than your time. See what occurred? Catastrophe.”


“I am unsure who instructed you to try this one, however it wasn’t me. I wasn’t there working for you. Not at the moment,” Kevin added.

This is not the primary time the 47-year-old has mentioned the position. In 2001 when the movie first got here out, she instructed W Journal, “The primary day I attempted [the fat suit] on, I used to be within the Tribeca Grand and I walked by way of the foyer. It was so unhappy; it was so disturbing. Nobody would make eye contact with me as a result of I used to be overweight.”


“I used to be carrying this black shirt with large snowmen on it,” she continued. “For some cause, the garments they make for ladies [who] are chubby are horrible. I felt humiliated as a result of folks had been actually dismissive.”


The movie has been closely criticized since its launch practically 20 years in the past, with many calling it “offensive” and “fatphobic.”

@shanedawson The issue is that shallow Hal was super fatphobic. A lot of my fat clients talk about shallow hal as being one of those movies that taught them to hate their bodies. It makes me really sad

Remember how Shallow Hal was fatphobic af and people still think it was a good movie..... https://t.co/V969JM5PoY

Nonetheless, there are lots of others who assume the film is humorous and has an important message.

Shallow Hal has such as good message and is one of the most memorable movies she has done. Gwyneth you’re breaking my heart! 😭💔 justice for #shallowHal! https://t.co/UWI9o3yBOA

Shallow Hal had a great message. Looks don't matter but what it's what lies beneath that counts. As someone who has struggled on and off with weight issues it always resonated with me. I'm disappointed that Gwenyth Paltrow feels this way. #ShallowHal https://t.co/TnH4OCpQOY

Shallow Hal had a great message and was funny. Maybe she didn't learn anything from that whole experience and that's sad https://t.co/lT78WbqQn4

Shallow Hal is a movie with a message. Accepting people for who they are. Everyone is beautiful in their own way. And Gwyneth Paltrow regrets that role?

Do you want Shallow Hal? What’s your favourite Gwyneth Paltrow film? Inform us within the feedback!


