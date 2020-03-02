gwyneth-paltrow-called-“shallow-hal”-a-“disaster”-and-fans-are-upset

A number of days in the past, Gwyneth Paltrow took Netflix’s “The BFF Check” in promotion of her present The Goop Lab.
Throughout the section, Gwyneth asks her greatest good friend and enterprise accomplice, Kevin Keating, what he thinks her least favourite position is from her over 30-year profession.
His reply? 2001’s Shallow Hal.
“Mhm. Precisely,” Gwyneth confirms. “That was earlier than your time. See what occurred? Catastrophe.”
This is not the primary time the 47-year-old has mentioned the position. In 2001 when the movie first got here out, she instructed W Journal, “The primary day I attempted [the fat suit] on, I used to be within the Tribeca Grand and I walked by way of the foyer. It was so unhappy; it was so disturbing. Nobody would make eye contact with me as a result of I used to be overweight.”
“I used to be carrying this black shirt with large snowmen on it,” she continued. “For some cause, the garments they make for ladies [who] are chubby are horrible. I felt humiliated as a result of folks had been actually dismissive.”
The movie has been closely criticized since its launch practically 20 years in the past, with many calling it “offensive” and “fatphobic.”
Nonetheless, there are lots of others who assume the film is humorous and has an important message.
Do you want Shallow Hal? What’s your favourite Gwyneth Paltrow film? Inform us within the feedback!