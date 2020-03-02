guest-commentary:-mesa-county’s-palisade-plunge-bike-path-shows-the-power-of-an-efficient-environmental-review

Certainly one of President Donald Trump’s marketing campaign guarantees was to chop burdensome rules and extreme authorities crimson tape that constrain enterprise growth, which strengthens our economies. As a commissioner from Mesa County, the place our county is 72% federal land, I’m very conversant in the Nationwide Environmental Coverage Act and its impacts on federal land growth. Whereas this 1970’s regulation is critical, it’s time that some wanted reforms be applied, and I applaud the Trump administration for placing ahead regulatory reforms to modernize and streamline the NEPA course of.

As a mom elevating her two younger kids in Mesa County, I wish to begin by saying that all of us care concerning the surroundings and wish to shield it for generations to come back. On the similar time, there are essential transportation, infrastructure, recreation and power growth tasks in my neighborhood; reforms are wanted to the NEPA course of in order that environmental affect statements don’t take 5 years, or perhaps a decade, to finish. The evaluation processes established below NEPA have been meant to research potential impacts on the surroundings, however they’ve since expanded effectively past that and at the moment are leading to unimaginable delays that danger funding and cease much-needed tasks of their tracks.

When our neighborhood got here along with the imaginative and prescient to construct the Palisade Plunge, a 33.6-mile mountain bike path from the highest of the Mesa down into Palisade, we knew how troublesome it might be to get this path accomplished. The path crosses municipal properties, in addition to each U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Administration lands and impacts wildlife throughout the purview of the state division of Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Understanding that an environmental evaluation might take years to finish, we thought this challenge could be a long-time within the making. Nevertheless, we have been pleasantly stunned to see how environment friendly the method will be when all of the county, municipal, state and federal companies are working collectively and pushing in the identical path to get a challenge to completion. The Palisade Plunge will assist put Mesa County on the map nationally for its leisure facilities, however it’s going to additionally assist improve financial growth alternatives for our neighborhood. That is precisely the kind of effectivity and cooperation that the proposed NEPA updates will encourage.

The reforms to NEPA being proposed are based mostly on a commonsense strategy to the NEPA course of. First, set up an inexpensive time restrict of two years for completion of environmental affect statements and implement a one-year restrict on environmental assessments. Second, impose web page limits on critiques in order that the ultimate product doesn’t entail hundreds of pages. Let me be clear: the NEPA reforms won’t cease federal companies from defending the surroundings, however it’s going to pace up job creation, enhance native tax income, and get essential tasks to completion.

The President’s Council on Environmental High quality is accepting public enter on the proposed modifications to NEPA till March 10. I encourage Coloradans to take part within the course of and get their voices heard on this essential course of impacting our federal lands. Coloradans can ship a transparent message to the Trump administration that it’s time to modernize and streamline the NEPA course of, and that we help the modifications being proposed to NEPA. We are able to have each an acceptable concentrate on the environmental impacts of tasks on our federal lands and an environment friendly course of in order that tasks don’t linger for years or perhaps a decade. We are able to have acceptable rules that concurrently shield the surroundings and profit our native communities and our state.

As Coloradans, we care deeply concerning the surroundings. Nevertheless, delays lasting years and spanning hundreds of pages are usually not good for native communities, our state, Colorado employees and our companies, or the integrity of the environmental evaluation course of. I’m asking that Coloradans help the mandatory modifications to NEPA to higher make the most of our federal lands for the advantage of all Individuals.

Rose Femia Pugliese is a Mesa County commissioner.

