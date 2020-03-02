green-light-for-wetherby

Monday’s assembly at Wetherby will go forward after the course handed a morning inspection.

The going is heavy, delicate in locations for a six-race card which is able to get below approach at 2pm.

Wetherby known as the 8am inspection following heavy rain on Friday and Saturday, however was in a position to verify shortly earlier than then that the assembly had survived.

A tweet from the observe learn: “Inspection Handed; Racing goes forward. We had a dry & windy day yesterday and there was adequate enchancment in floor situations.”