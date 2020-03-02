grealish-expected-to-be-fit-for-leicester

Aston Villa anticipate Jack Grealish to be match for his or her essential Premier League go to to Leicester subsequent Monday.

The Villa captain gave the impression to be struggling in the direction of the tip of Sunday’s 2-1 Carabao Cup closing defeat to Manchester Metropolis.

Nevertheless, Villa have confirmed to Sky Sports activities Information that Grealish was affected by cramp in each calves and can return to coaching with the remainder of the first-team squad on Tuesday.

