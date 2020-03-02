governor-phil-murphy-to-explain-how-new-jersey-plans-to-prevent-spread-of-coronavirus

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is holding a information convention Monday afternoon to elucidate how the state plans to stop the unfold of the coronavirus. The press convention is predicted to be at 12:45 p.m.

There are not any confirmed circumstances within the Backyard State at the moment.

In the meantime, federal and state authorities are urging for individuals to remain calm because the variety of suspected circumstances continues to rise in the US.

Washington state officers have introduced a second dying a New York reviews its first case — a girl who contracted the virus in Iran.

