gov.-whitmer-signs-‘pay-as-you-stay’-bill:-what-to-know

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Some Michigan owners battling property taxes can join reasonably priced fee plans to assist them keep of their homes beneath new laws.

The “Pay as You Stay” invoice was signed Monday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

It implements a program that enables foreclosing governmental items to cut back delinquent property taxes owed by owners who qualify for poverty exemptions.

As soon as enrolled, all curiosity, penalties and costs could be eradicated. The stability due could be restricted to again taxes solely or 10% of a house’s taxable worth, whichever is much less. The remaining stability could be paid again over three years at no curiosity.

Householders who qualify for full or partial property tax exemptions and enroll in future years could be eligible for this system. One-person households can’t earn greater than $19,303 and households with 4 individuals can’t earn greater than $28,671 per yr to be eligible for property tax exemptions.

The invoice was sponsored by Detroit Democrat Rep. Wendell Byrd.

