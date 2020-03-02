gov.-whitmer-declares-march-2020-as-women’s-history-month

LANSING — On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared March 2020 as Ladies’s Historical past Month to honor trailblazing girls who’ve improved Michigan and the US all through historical past.

“I’m proud to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the 19th amendment. As a woman in politics, I know how important it is to have your vote counted and to use your vote as your voice,” stated Whitmer. “During March, and throughout the year, it’s crucial that Michigan women get out and make their voices heard by voting.”

The theme of this yr’s Ladies’s Historical past Month is “Valiant Women of the Vote,” with a view to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th modification. The modification, which granted girls suffrage, was handed after a long time of activism by girls who have been prepared to danger their reputations within the identify of equality.

Within the wake of its ratification, it was clear that this proper was reserved primarily for white girls. Because of this, brave girls of coloration put their lives on the road to have interaction in activism that led to the ratification of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, lastly permitting all girls the fitting to vote.