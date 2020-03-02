gomez,-milner-fit-to-face-chelsea

Joe Gomez is obtainable to face Chelsea within the FA Cup fifth spherical

Liverpool supervisor Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Joe Gomez and James Milner can be found to face Chelsea within the fifth spherical of the FA Cup.

The Premier League leaders journey to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday on the again of Saturday’s 3-Zero defeat to Watford – their first loss within the league this season.

Gomez missed the journey to Vicarage Highway with a “minor health difficulty”, whereas vice-captain Milner sat out the sport with a muscle pressure, however each gamers will return to face Chelsea.

When requested if he had any contemporary harm issues forward of the match, Klopp mentioned: “No new ones, I believe.

“Joe and Milner are again, the others [Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri] are usually not.”

Dejan Lovren admitted Liverpool felt “ashamed” after their defeat to Watford and the Croatian has been criticised by some followers for his efficiency after coming into the aspect as cowl for Gomez.

Liverpool suffered their first league defeat of the season on Saturday after shedding 3-Zero at Watford

Klopp says Lovren has been unfairly blamed for the loss and believes most centre-backs would have struggled to include Watford on Saturday.

“It isn’t truthful. If anybody blames Lovren for our defeat then I can not assist these individuals,” mentioned Klopp.

“Quite a lot of instances in my life I converse to individuals who know lesser about soccer. That is okay, I am a well-paid Premier League supervisor, and I ought to know a little bit bit greater than most different individuals.

“However on that stage, I can not talk about [it]. It’s a must to see the conditions. Sure it was a large problem for Dejan to play towards Troy Deeney, there are such a lot of different centre-halves on the planet that will wrestle in these particular conditions.”

