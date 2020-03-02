golnesa-‘gg’-gharachedaghi-shares-the-gender-and-name-of-her-unborn-child-at-her-baby-shower!

The fact TV star had a variety of enjoyable at her child bathe this weekend and now, primarily based on the social media posts from the celebration, followers now know that Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi is anticipating a child boy! Not solely that but it surely seems that she’s already chosen a reputation for her bundle of pleasure as nicely – Elijah.

The Shahs of Sundown celeb took to her IG Tales to indicate off her blue and white hails and in addition informed her followers: ‘Hey y’all, we’re at my child bathe and I simply did a wardrobe change. As you guys can see, blue – I’m having a boy,’

And the manicure was not the one pop of blue that she was rocking!

In truth, she was additionally sporting a blue sweater, and even blue eyelashes and blue braids!

Whereas Golnesa herself didn’t share the title of her but to be born child together with her followers, her co-star, Reza Farahan took it upon herself to disclose it on her personal Instagram account.

Alongside a pic of her and the mother to be, Reza wrote: ‘Celebrating @gg_golnesa and sweet baby Elijah at her baby shower! Make sure you catch a new episode of #shahs tonight 9pm @bravotv , it’s 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 and you aren’t going to wanna miss a minute of it!’

The infant bathe that additionally acted as a gender and title reveal get together, was adorned with a variety of blue and gold and the title, Elijah, was additionally written above the dessert desk on an indication.

As it’s possible you’ll know, Golnesa revealed the large information that she was anticipating again in October.

To conceive, she underwent IVF and in addition used a sperm donor.

The fact TV star’s been documenting her being pregnant on social media quite a bit recently, posting loads of naked child bump pics and telling her followers that she was feeling ‘very hormonal.’



