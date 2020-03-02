gibson-backs-woodgate-‘no-matter-what-happens’

Middlesbrough slipped into the Championship relegation zone on Saturday

Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson says Jonathan Woodgate has his “whole help” no matter occurs on the relegation-threatened Championship membership.

Forward of Monday night time’s dwelling match towards Nottingham Forest, stay on Sky Sports activities Soccer from 7.30pm, Gibson gave a powerful present of public help to his rookie boss, and insisted others are guilty for Boro’s lowly league place.

Get a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.9 8

Switch Centre – observe our stay weblog

Dwell soccer on Sky Sports activities this week

Gibson advised the Teesside Gazette: “Jonathan has my full help. Jonathan just isn’t the issue.

“He’s the figurehead of the membership and has needed to take loads of criticism for issues which he inherited.

“I can guarantee followers we’re working very exhausting as a membership to cope with these issues. Jonathan has my help it doesn’t matter what occurs. My whole help.

“He’s devoted to this soccer membership and has a imaginative and prescient for a method and method that all of us endorse.

M’boro vs N Forest March 2, 2020, 7:30pm Dwell on

“He has had a troublesome first season however there’s a actual expertise there. I’m satisfied of that. The place we’re proper now as a membership just isn’t the fault of Jonathan Woodgate.”

Middlesbrough dropped into the underside three following Wigan’s win at West Brom on Saturday. They have not gained since New 12 months’s Day, a run that stretches 11 video games.

They had been then overwhelmed 1-Zero by Leeds, however Woodgate noticed sufficient optimistic indicators in that sport to announce his confidence that the facet will keep up in the event that they keep these efficiency ranges.

“Am I apprehensive? After all I’m. I’d be a idiot to not be involved at the place we’re within the league,” stated Gibson.

“I am not a worrier by nature however there have been a number of occasions when I’ve had sleepless nights after video games.

“I can not promise that we’ll keep on this league however I can promise that no matter occurs we can have given our greatest and we’re completely dedicated to the combat and to working exhausting to remain up.”