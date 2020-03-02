giannis,-porzingis-named-players-of-the-week

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named Japanese Convention Participant of the Week with Dallas Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis incomes the award within the West, , the NBA introduced on Monday.

Bucks ahead Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee to an ideal 4-Zero document in Week 19 of the NBA common season.

Antetokounmpo averaged 28.5 factors, 16.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per sport whereas capturing 58.1 per cent from the sector and 41.7 per cent from three-point vary.

The spotlight of his week got here in Sunday’s win over the Hornets the place he scored 41 factors, matched his season-high with 20 rebounds and dished out six assists, the primary 40-point/20-rebound sport of his profession. It was additionally the primary time this season a participant has tallied 40 factors, 20 rebounds and 5 assists in a sport, and the primary time by a Bucks participant since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1974.

General this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high 29.9 factors (third within the NBA), a career-high 13.eight rebounds (fourth within the NBA) and 5.eight assists per sport whereas capturing 55.Four per cent from the sector.



















Giannis Antetokounmpo posted the primary 40-point, 20-rebound sport to steer the Milwaukee Bucks previous the Charlotte Hornets



He has logged an NBA-high 29 video games this season with 30+ factors and 10+ rebounds and is sort of on tempo to grow to be simply the third participant in NBA historical past to common 30 factors, 10 rebounds and 5 assists per sport whereas capturing higher than 50 per cent from the sector in a season.

That is the fourth time Antetokounmpo has been named Participant of the Week this season and the 13th time in his profession total.

Mavericks middle Kristaps Porzingis was named Western Convention Participant of the Week for video games performed between February 24 and March 1).

Porzingis averaged 26.Three factors, 11.eight rebounds and a couple of.25 blocks per sport because the Mavericks went 3-1, solidifying their place within the West playoff locations.

On Sunday evening, Porzingis scored a season-high 38 factors as Dallas beat Minnesota 111-91 in Minneapolis.



















Highlights of the Dallas Mavericks’ journey to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Week 19 of the NBA



Porzingis added 13 rebounds and 5 assists, whereas additionally connecting on a career-high-tying six three-pointers. He’s the one participant in NBA historical past with not less than 35 factors, 10 rebounds, 5 blocks and 5 made threes in a sport, in response to basketballreference.com. It was the second time he had achieved the feat.

That is the second time in Porzingis’ profession has received Participant of the Week honours. He was named Japanese Convention Participant of the Week within the 2017-18 season as a member of the New York Knicks. He turns into the second Maverick to win the award this season, becoming a member of Luka Dončić (November 18-24).

